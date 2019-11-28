Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport

The entrance of Hyderabad Airport Temperature Controlled Hub of Nippon Express (India) Pvt. Ltd.(L) and a temperature-controlled room (Photo courtesy of Nippon Express Co.)

NEW DELHI, NNA – Major Japanese logistics firm Nippon Express Co. has met an international standard for temperature-controlled pharmaceutical product storage and transport at its Hyderabad airport base.

Hyderabad Airport Temperature Controlled Hub of Nippon Express (India) Pvt. Ltd. was certified for its first base with Good Distribution Practice in India on Nov. 5, a spokesman for the Tokyo-based firm told NNA Wednesday.

The move is aimed at expanding logistics services from its mainstay operation of automobiles to include pharmaceutical products.

The local unit built the facility with three controlled temperature ranges – either 2-8 C, 15-25 C, or a constant normal temperature – at a warehouse in the airport in the southern state of Telangana, Nippon Express said in a statement Wednesday.

The Indian arm had been renting warehouse spaces from airline companies to deal with medicines, but “we decided to establish our own storage” in line with broader efforts to enhance transport services for pharmaceuticals and cater to more sophisticated and diversified needs, the spokesman said.