Coca-Cola Japan, Taiwan’s Far Eastern to make PET bottles from recycled materials

TAIPEI, NNA – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc., a beverage maker, has partnered with Taiwan’s leading polyester and textile producer, Far Eastern New Century Corp., in making PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles for drinks from recycled PET to dovetail with its environmental goals.

The company’s first collaboration with a Taiwanese company comes as it has set a target of using sustainable materials for all of its PET bottles by 2025 in accordance with U.S. Coca-Cola Co.’s environmental goals toward 2030, a spokeswoman told NNA on Wednesday.

Under a partnership project, a part of rPET, a flexible material that could be used for making reusable drink containers, bags, clothes and footwear, is processed through TopGreen ChemCycle, a chemical recycling method self-developed by Far Eastern, which claims to be the world’s second-largest rPET producer on its website.

The Japanese arm of Coca-Cola aims to start trial sales of PET bottles made from rPET in parts of Japan within this year and fully launch such bottles in a few years’ time, it said in a statement.