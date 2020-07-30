Nippon Koei, Singapore’s Surbana Jurong to engage in sustainable urban development

30, Jul. 2020

Photo by sergio souza on Unsplash
Photo by sergio souza on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese engineering consulting firm Nippon Koei Co. is readying a collaboration with Singapore partner Surbana Jurong in urban development, including disaster prevention solutions globally to mitigate impacts of climate change.

The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding on jointly delivering sustainable and resilient solutions, the city-state’s urban infrastructure design consultancy said in a statement Wednesday.

They will “harness their combined knowledge and experience in climate change adaptation, resilience enhancement and smart technologies,” the statement said.

The strengthened partnership came after they joined hands in the 9,460-hectare New Clark City project in the Philippines in 2018, Kohei Masuda, an official of the Urban Development Department at Nippon Koei, told NNA.

The Philippine project is slated for completion in 2065, be the country’s first smart, green and disaster-resilient metropolis, according to the statement.

Surbana Jurong has built more than a million homes in Singapore and created master plans for more than 30 countries and developed over 100 industrial parks globally, it said.

Clockwise from top left: Surbana Jurong Group CEO Wong Heang Fine, Nippon Koei President Ryuichi Arimoto, Surbana's Eugene Seah, and Nippon Koei Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer Haruhiko Kanai at an online signing ceremony (Photo courtesy of Surbana Jurong)
Clockwise from top left: Surbana Jurong Group CEO Wong Heang Fine, Nippon Koei President Ryuichi Arimoto, Surbana's Eugene Seah, and Nippon Koei Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer Haruhiko Kanai at an online signing ceremony (Photo courtesy of Surbana Jurong)

