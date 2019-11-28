HongKong Politics
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning
WASHINGTON, KYODO - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a bill in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters, a move likely to upset China and complicate ongoing trade talks between Washington and Beijing.
The bill that was made into law directs the State Department to conduct an annual review to determine whether Hong Kong has retained enough autonomy from China to continue its special trade treatment by the United States. (Kyodo)
China HongKong UnitedStates
Trade Policy Law Politics Diplomacy Society