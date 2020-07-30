Vietnam records four new community transmissions

Vietnam confirmed four new COVID-19 transmissions in the community on July 29 evening, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 450, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

30, Jul. 2020

Photo by Hiep Duong on Unsplash
HANOI, VNA - Vietnam confirmed four new COVID-19 transmissions in the community on July 29 evening, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 450, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The 447th patient is a 23-year-old man from Nam Tu Liem district, Hanoi. He travelled to the central city of Da Nang – where new cases of coronavirus community transmission were reported over the past few days - from July 12 to 15. He is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The 448th patient is a 21-year-old women from Ea Tieu commune, Cu Kuin district, in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. She practised at Da Nang Hospital from June 22 to July 17. She is being treated at the Central Highlands General Hospital.

The 449th patient is a 57-year-old US man residing in Hoa Khanh Bac ward, Lien Chieu district, Da Nang. He was treated at Da Nang Hospital on July 6-20, then transferred to Cho Ray Hospital in southern Ho Chi Minh City on July 20 and City International Hospital in HCM City on July 21-27.

The 450th patient is a 46-year-old woman who took care of the 449th patient.

According to the committee, 276 out of the total COVID-19 cases were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

Since July 25, the country recorded 34 new community transmissions.

The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that as many as 369 patients have been recovered, making up 82 percent of the total.

Eighty-one patients are being treated at health facilities nationwide, including nine tested negative for the coronavirus once, three tested negative at least twice, and there is no death.

More than 16,240 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas have been quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine establishments, homes and accommodations. - VNA

