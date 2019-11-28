Japan's NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese shipping firm Nippon Yusen K.K. has joined hands with Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina, or Persoro, in energy transport to exploit the growing logistics demand, especially for liquefied natural gas.
The Japanese company said Monday it signed a memorandum of understanding on the exclusive cooperation in the ownership and management of vessels for LNG shipment with PT Pertamina International Shipping, Persoro’s wholly-owned subsidiary.
The alliance dated Nov. 20 makes the two firms strategic partners in domestic and international marine transport in oil, petrochemical and other energy products, a spokeswoman for the Tokyo-based marine transport group, also known as NYK Line, told NNA Tuesday.
Natural gas demand in the mineral resource-rich country in Southeast Asia is forecast to rise by an average of 6.3 percent annually from 2016 to 2050, or 7.9-fold during the period, according to a 2018 report by BPPT, Indonesia’s Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology.