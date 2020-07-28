Nihon M&A Center opens Kuala Lumpur office to promote cross-border services

28, Jul. 2020

Photo by Headway on Unsplash
Photo by Headway on Unsplash

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese consulting agency Nihon M&A Center Inc. has opened a representative office in Kuala Lumpur in its broader efforts to cater to the need for merger and acquisition deals in Southeast Asia.

The company said Monday it set up the office on March 10 to enhance the service in the country. Three staffers, including two local employees, work there serving clients.

The Tokyo-listed company, which mainly undertakes M&A deals for small and medium enterprises, opened offices in Singapore in 2016 and in Indonesia in October 2019. It established a Vietnam unit in February this year, it said in a statement.

