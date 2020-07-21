SK Telecom agrees to form 5G MEC consortium with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SEOUL, AJU - SK Telecom, a top mobile carrier in South Korea, agreed with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, an American IT company, to form a 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) consortium that will combine MEC-related hardware and software into a package and provide them to carriers. The consortium's first target would be Southeast Asian companies.

5G-based MEC is designed to be implemented at cellular base stations or other edge nodes and enables flexible and rapid deployment of new applications and services for clients. By running applications and performing related processing tasks closer to the cellular customer, network congestion can be reduced and applications perform better.

At the Seoul head office of SK Telecom (SKT), an agreement was signed with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) APAC and HPE's branch in South Korea. SKT will provide software, while HPE is responsible for hardware, local sales, and maintenance.

Talks on the supply of a MEC package are under way with Malaysian and Thai telecom companies, SKT said in a statement, adding it would push for exports to telecom companies based in North America and Europe.

SKT has accelerated the expansion of its partnership with global tech companies. In April, the mobile carrier agreed to strengthen cooperation with Microsoft in 5G MEC in an effort to secure general availability. SKT has applied its MEC solution to augmented reality and virtual reality.

"Through this consortium, we proved that global telecom companies are interested in 5G MEC commercial technologies and platforms developed by SK Telecom," said SKT's chief technology officer Kim Yoon. "We will continue to accelerate the expansion of the global 5G MEC ecosystem based on our capabilities to develop preemptive technologies and experience in commercializing 5G services."

