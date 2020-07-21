Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open two shops in Malaysia in 2021

Don Don Donki outlet opens at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Selangor state near Kuala Lumpur by the middle of 2021. (Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific International Holdongs)

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – The operator of the Japanese Don Don Donki discount store chain will enter the Malaysian market next year, planning to open two outlets by the middle of the year in a move to expand business in Southeast Asia.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. (PPIH), the Japanese store operator, said Monday it plans to launch a store at Lot 10 shopping mall in Bukit Bintang, the busy shopping district in the heart of the capital, at the beginning of 2021.

The major Japanese retailing group also will open an outlet at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Selangor state near Kuala Lumpur by the middle of the year.

With uncertainties over the business environment due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the timing of both shops’ opening may change, a spokeswoman told NNA on Monday.

Pan Pacific Retail Management (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., the company’s local arm, will operate the stores. Details of the product lineup at the two stores have yet to be decided, she added.

Don Don Donki store, known as Don Quijote in Japan, is labeled as a “Japanese brand specialty store” with significantly lower price offers, according to a statement released Monday.

Pan Pacific International made inroads into Singapore in 2017, Thailand in February 2019, and Hong Kong in July of the same year.

Now, it runs Don Don Donki, the brand for the Southeast Asian market, seven stores in Singapore, and two in Thailand.