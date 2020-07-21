Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open two shops in Malaysia in 2021

21, Jul. 2020

Don Don Donki outlet opens at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Selangor state near Kuala Lumpur by the middle of 2021. (Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific International Holdongs)
Don Don Donki outlet opens at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Selangor state near Kuala Lumpur by the middle of 2021. (Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific International Holdongs)

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – The operator of the Japanese Don Don Donki discount store chain will enter the Malaysian market next year, planning to open two outlets by the middle of the year in a move to expand business in Southeast Asia.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. (PPIH), the Japanese store operator, said Monday it plans to launch a store at Lot 10 shopping mall in Bukit Bintang, the busy shopping district in the heart of the capital, at the beginning of 2021.

The major Japanese retailing group also will open an outlet at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Selangor state near Kuala Lumpur by the middle of the year.

With uncertainties over the business environment due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the timing of both shops’ opening may change, a spokeswoman told NNA on Monday.

Pan Pacific Retail Management (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., the company’s local arm, will operate the stores. Details of the product lineup at the two stores have yet to be decided, she added.

Don Don Donki store, known as Don Quijote in Japan, is labeled as a “Japanese brand specialty store” with significantly lower price offers, according to a statement released Monday.

Pan Pacific International made inroads into Singapore in 2017, Thailand in February 2019, and Hong Kong in July of the same year.

Now, it runs Don Don Donki, the brand for the Southeast Asian market, seven stores in Singapore, and two in Thailand.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Don Don Donki outlet opens at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Selangor state near Kuala Lumpur by the middle of 2021. (Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific International Holdongs)
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open two shops in Malaysia in 2021

Malaysia Retail

21 MINUTES AGO

A Don Quijote outlet in Japan (Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific International Holdings)
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 1st Malaysian shop in KL

Malaysia Retail

4 DAYS AGO

uniqlo-1737663_1280.jpg
Uniqlo opens online store in Philippines as lockdown drags on

Philippines Retail

7 DAYS AGO

tyron-harkiss-foster-BIkif7IMZSQ-unsplash.jpg
Women’s footwear vender Amagasa of Japan entering Indonesian e-commerce market

Indonesia Retail

12 DAYS AGO

A complete image of Aeon Mall Hoang Mai (Image courtesy of Aeon Mall)
Aeon Mall to open office-mall complex in Hanoi in late 2022

Vietnam Retail

13 DAYS AGO

Photo by Marcin Kempa on Unsplash
Slow recovery for Malaysian mall REITS, 15% retail shops to close down

Features Malaysia Retail

14 DAYS AGO

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay
Online sales jumped 150% for Thailand's Index furniture chain

Thailand Retail

20 DAYS AGO

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Korie Cull on Unsplash)
Japan department store sales drop 66% in May, pace of fall moderates

Japan Retail

27 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok opens near Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 19, 2020. (NNA)
Siam Piwat Simon opens first Siam Premium Outlets center near airport

Thailand Retail

28 DAYS AGO

Uniqlo Co.'s new flagship store in Tokyo's Ginza shopping area, named Uniqlo Tokyo, is shown to the media on June 18, 2020, a day before its opening. (Kyodo)
Uniqlo's fast-drying face masks debut in Japan, long queue formed

Japan Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Oleg Magni from Pexels
Mr Max to launch cross-border e-commerce in Shanghai

China Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash
Seven-Eleven to sell life insurance as contactless needs grow

Japan Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

A directly run card game store in Indonesia (Photo courtesy of Wedge Holdings)
Japan publisher Wedge to open franchise card game shops in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sonder Quest on Unsplash
Supermarket chain Carrefour’s Taiwan branch to buy local rival, Wellcome

Taiwan Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Central Retail Corp)
FamilyMart pulling out of Thai JV to localize business

Thailand Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Bugis Junction, Singapore (pictured) is one of 18 participating CapitaLand malls which accepts eCapitaVoucher, the digital version of CapitaVoucher. (Photo Courtesy of CapitaLand)
CapitaLand to launch 2 online platforms to drive sales as Singapore cautiously reopens

Singapore Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Bossini International)
Viva China gets huge bargain in takeover bid for Bossini apparel

Hong Kong Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash
Seven-Eleven convenience store chain to make Cambodia debut in 2021

Cambodia Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Esprit Holdings)
Casual clothing chain Esprit to close Asian outlets on dismal sales hit by pandemic

Asia Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Shopkeepers wait for customers at a bookstore in New Delhi on April 25, 2020 after authorities eased restrictions amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)
India eases lockdown restrictions, more shops allowed to operate

India Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by K Hsu on Unsplash
Lawson convenience store chain to open its 1st shop in China’s Hebei in July

China Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Ho Chi Minh City (Photo by Polina Rytova on Unsplash)
Takashimaya Vietnam store profits for first time since opening

Vietnam Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Grab’s home delivery smartphone app (Photo courtesy of Central Group of Co.)
Thai FamilyMart, Tops to team up with GrabTaxi in home delivery services amid virus outbreak

Thailand Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Edward He on Unsplash
Loft lifestyle store chain to make China debut in July

China Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Darshan Gajara on Unsplash
Japan's Impact reopens 27 convenience stores amid lockdown in India

India Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Thailand e-commerce to hit $49 billion as coronavirus fears fuel online shopping

Features Thailand Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by PhotoMIX Ltd. from Pexels
Lotte Shopping to close e-commerce sites in Vietnam, Indonesia as Chinese rivals gain

South Korea Retail

4 MONTHS AGO