Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021

(L to R) Erick Wihardja, CEO of PT Sirius Surya Sentosa, Ming Liang, Sales & Marketing Director of Vasanta Innopark (Marketing Director of PT Sirius Surya Sentosa), Angela Tanoesoedibjo, Indonesia Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Eddy Hartono, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Indonesian Shopping Centers Tenants Association, also known as HIPPINDO, and Budihardjo Iduansjah, chairman of HIPPINDO at a signing ceremony of Vasanta Innopark and HIPPINDO in Pullman Hotel Central Park, West Jakarta on Nov. 14, 2019.

JAKARTA, NNA – Mitsubishi Corp.’s local partner, PT Sirius Surya Sentosa (SSS), will open Hippindo City, modelled after Tokyo's trendy Harajuku, in Indonesia's Bekasi city in 2021 within their 'Mini Tokyo' joint development.

Projected to cost between 150 billion rupiah ($10.7 million) and 200 billion rupiah, the retail attraction is designed to look like Harajuku, a neighbourhood well-known for fashion shopping and colorful youth culture.

Rows of low-rise shops with sidewalks along wide walking streets will dazzle visitors with creative looks, neon lighting as well as parks.

Catering to tourists as well as locals, the 200-store open-air development is part of the sprawling Vasanta Innopark, a joint venture of the Japanese trading giant and property developer PT Sirius Surya Sentosa.

Vasanta Innopark, which is being built in the West Java city located on the eastern border of Jakarta, is expected to be totally completed in 2025.

Its Hippindo City mall will stretch for 1.5 kilometers with local brands making a stronger presence among its main tenants in order to appeal to foreign tourists, Ming Liang, marketing director of PT Sirius Surya Sentosa told reporters.

SSS, representing Vasanta, had an official signing agreement with Indonesian Shopping Centers Tenants Association (HIPPINDO) at a hotel in West Jakarta last Thursday.

Chairman Budihardjo Iduansjah of HIPPINDO Budihardjo Iduansjah expects the mall to become a new shopping attraction for locals and tourists since the project has direct support from the government and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.

Construction, which had already begun, has reached 20 percent mark.

Vasanta Innopark is being developed as 'The Genuine Integrated Japanese Town in Eastern Corridor' on a huge area of 12 hectares in the MM2100 Industrial Estate which employs 130,000 workers including expatriates. Supervised directly by Mitsubishi Corp, the project will have office towers, hotels, malls and residential apartments.

Mitsubishi and SSS have collaborated in their joint venture since the end of July 2019.