Indonesian capital extends social restrictions for 14 days

Governor of Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta Anies Baswedan has announced that he officially extended the transitional large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) for another 14 days, starting on July 16.

20, Jul. 2020

Jakarta (Photo by Fawazlul Rizqi on Unsplash)
JAKARTA, VNA - Governor of Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta Anies Baswedan has announced that he officially extended the transitional large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) for another 14 days, starting on July 16.

He explained that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Jakarta for the past week had increased to 5.9 percent from 4.4 percent and even 3.1 percent in the early PSBB stage.

On July 16, Jakarta recorded 304 new infection cases, raising the total number to 15,447.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on July 17 prohibited all transit flights with COVID-19 infected passengers following China’s temporary ban of two Thai registered airlines after several passengers tested positive upon arrival in China.

Also on July 17, the Philippine recorded 17 new deaths and 1,841 new infections, bringing the total numbers to 1,660 and 63,001, respectively, with Manila being the largest source of infections and deaths from the disease. - VNA

