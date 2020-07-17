NYK Line acquires 15% stake in Vietnamese tugboat operator to expand in fast-growing market

17, Jul. 2020

sluice-system-3779143_1280.jpg

HANOI, NNA – Japanese shipping company NYK Line has entered the tugboat business in Vietnam by acquiring a 15 percent stake in a local operator as demand for services grows.

NYK bought 15 percent of total issued shares in the Vietnamese firm Thoresen Vinama via its subsidiary NYK Line (Vietnam) Co. for undisclosed value, the Japanese shipping giant said in a statement Thursday.

Thoresen Vinama, established in January 2019, provides tugboat services at Phu My and Cai Mep ports in the southern Vietnamese province of Ba Ria Vung Tau. Those ports are Vietnam’s largest by import and export cargo as well as inbound and outbound vessels, the statement said.

NYK anticipates that the demand for tugboat services in Vietnam will expand along with the volume of import and export cargo and the number of ships leaving and arriving at Vietnamese ports. That trend would align with the country’s rapid economic growth led by export manufacturing.

NYK aims to handle cargo for 200 vessels per year between the two ports using Thoresen Vinama’s two tugboats, company spokesman Tatsuki Ando told NNA in a telephone interview on Friday. The local partner will add to its fleet according to demand, he added.

NYU’s acquisition of a stake in Thoresen Vianma fits into a broader strategy of investing in growth industries and emerging markets under a strategic management plan, Ando said.

NYK had tested foreign markets with a tugboat service subsidiary in Panama from 1980 to 1985, the spokesman said.

to TOP Page

More from this section

sluice-system-3779143_1280.jpg
NYK Line acquires 15% stake in Vietnamese tugboat operator to expand in fast-growing market

Vietnam Transport

1 HOUR AGO

japan-airlines-4595569_1280.jpg
JAL chartered flight carrying businesspeople takes off for China

Japan Transport

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo-1519316053083-ac1f19db4fa5.jpg
Japan to ease travel curbs on Australia, N.Z., Thailand, Vietnam: Abe

Japan Transport

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

The domestic departure lobby of Chubu Centrair International Airport in Tokoname, central Japan, is deserted during the Golden Week holiday season on April 29, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Kyodo)
Chubu airport to resume int'l flights from Tuesday after 2-month halt

Japan Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash
China to conditionally allow foreign air carriers to increase flights

China Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Daniel Lim on Unsplash
U.S. to block Chinese passenger airline flights

United States Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Photo Courtesy of Zipair)
Japan budget carrier ZIPAIR launches Narita-Bangkok cargo flights

Japan Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Sankyu's new warehouse in Amata City Industrial Estate in Chonburi Province, Thailand (Photo courtesy of Sankyu)
Japan's Sankyu opens logistics base in Thai economic corridor

Thailand Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Manila (Photo by Eldon Vince Isidro on Unsplash)
After years of helping build commuter railways in the Philippines, Sumitomo makes its first investment

Philippines Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Special seating arrangement made at the Kolkata Airport in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal to help maintain social distancing norms during ongoing CovidD-19 lockdown on Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI)
India allows domestic airlines to fly again from May 25 during Covid-19 lockdown

India Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Thai gov't OKs restructuring Thai Airways through bankruptcy court

Thailand Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

J&T Express staffers are checking parcels( Photo courtesy of Global Jet Express)
Surge in courier services as Indonesians observe fasting and quarantine

Features Indonesia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Ninja Van)
Singapore e-commerce delivery firm Ninja Van raises $279 mil. to venture into B2B field

Singapore Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Air Charter Service)
Boom in chartered flights for face masks, protective items amid pandemic

Asia Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Indonesia's ASSA boost logistics, delivery to capitalize on e-commerce boom

Indonesia Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Toll Holdings)
Japan Post picks Nomura to advise on Australia’s Toll Holdings: report

Australia Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Airline workers load cargo onto a SpiceJet aircraft at Bengaluru airport in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on April 2, 2020. The airline announced last week pay cuts for middle to top-level employees in March. (PTI)
India aviation could lose over $3 billion in April-June quarter

India Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Yusen Bangbor Logistics Center in Bangna, Bangkok in March 2019 (Photo courtesy of Yusen Logistics)
Yusen Logistics to take over Ajinomoto food transport arm in Thailand

Thailand Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Watts Roofing Supplies on Unsplash
Nippon Express opens huge warehouse in Malaysia to serve regional halal logistics

Malaysia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Peter Jan Rijpkema on Unsplash
Nippon Express starts relief supply delivery to virus-hit Wuhan

China Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by mentatdgt from Pexels
Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Express launches apparel logistics operation near Yangon

Myanmar Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

The logistics center in Hai Phong City that Hankyu Hanshin Express will operate (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Express)
Japanese logistic firm Hankyu Hanshin Express to launch second logistics center in Vietnam

Vietnam Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

kenny-luo-OaAp8FhwMt8-unsplash.jpg
Taiwanese private equity firm invests $30 mil. in Grab ride-hailing service

Southeast Asia Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

image-1582272790514.jpg
Coronavirus to deal $27 bil. blow to airlines in Asia-Pacific

Asia Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
JAL expands service cutback in Asia due to coronavirus outbreak

Asia Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

The second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge (File photo taken by NNA on Oct. 30, 2019.)
Japan’s Fujitrans opens office in Myawaddy, Myanmar to beef up cross-border logistics

Myanmar Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Image by whirligigtop from Pixabay
Konoike to buy stake in apparel inspection firm in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Transport

6 MONTHS AGO