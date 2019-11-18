ASEAN, Japan step up transport cooperation

HANOI, VNA - ASEAN and Japan agreed to enhance transport cooperation towards environmental sustainability at the 17th ASEAN-Japan Transport Ministers Meeting, which was held in Hanoi on November 15 as part of the 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM 25).

Vietnamese Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said, as a traditional partner of ASEAN, Japan has become the 4th largest trade partner of ASEAN, and the 2nd biggest investor in the bloc. Meanwhile, the East Asian country is a strategic partner and leading ODA provider for the bloc’s member countries.

In the field of transport, Japan has accompanied the ASEAN states to comprehensively develop transport infrastructure in the region as well as supported the bloc to implement the Kuala Lumpur Transport Strategic Plan (ASEAN Transport Strategic Plan) 2016-2025, he highlighted.

Meanwhile, Japanese State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Nobuhide Minorikawa affirmed assistance to and cooperation with ASEAN to boost transport infrastructure development.

Speaking highly of the extensive cooperation between the two sides, he said Japan stands ready to work with ASEAN to develop transport infrastructure in a sustainable manner.

Japan wants to make contributions to promoting regional connectivity by sharing high-quality infrastructure facilities with ASEAN, where strong economic growth is affecting demand for transport infrastructure, he stressed.

Mentioning challenges in ASEAN during the transport facility development process, he believed that each country is facing many issues such as traffic accidents and air pollution.

Japan also has considerable experience in improving access to transport infrastructure for the elderly and people with disability, and the country is willing to help ASEAN in the field, he added.

At the event, the transport ministers listened to reports updating the implementation of the cooperative projects and initiatives between ASEAN and Japan during 2019-2020, as well as discussed and adopted new initiatives in their cooperative framework.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the adoption of the ASEAN Green Ship Strategy, which aims to encourage the use of environmentally-friendly ships within the bloc. - VNA