EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce

Photo by Megan Thomas on Unsplash

BRUSSELS, VNA - The European Commission (EC) on July 15 announced quotas for several Vietnamese agricultural products and rice in line with the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Once the deal takes effect on August 1, Vietnamese farm produce, including rice, exported to the EU will enjoy tax exemptions but they are subject to annual import quotas.

Specifically, the EC offers a quota of over 208.3 tonnes for poultry eggs from August 1to December 31 and 500 tonnes each year; garlic, over 167.6 tonnes from August 1 to December 31, and 400 tonnes; corn more than 2,038 tonnes and 5,000 tonnes; cassava powder 12,500 tonnes and 30,000 tonnes; tuna over 4,791 tonnes and 11,500 tonnes; sugar over 8,333 tonnes and 20,000 tonnes, and mushroom more than 145.8 tonnes and 350 tonnes, among others.

Rice was offered a quota of 80,000 tonnes, including 20,000 tonnes of unhusked rice and 30,000 husked rice, and 30,000 fragrant rice. - VNA