All Nippon Airways to resume Tokyo-HCM City route in August

Photo by Marcus Ng on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA - All Nippon Airways Co. said on July 14 it will resume some international routes next month, including one connecting Tokyo and Ho Chi Minh City.

It will also resume flights linking Tokyo’s Haneda airport to Taipei, Washington, and Paris in August 2020.

ANA said, however, that roughly 90 percent of its international services will remain suspended, the same level for this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic. - VNA