Indian motorcycle sales recover to 1 mil. units from zero in April

15, Jul. 2020

Photo by Jess Aston on Unsplash
NEW DELHI, NNA – Motorcycle sales in India are sharply recovering as a nationwide lockdown has been relaxed, topping one million units in June from almost zero in April.

Sales of two-wheelers stood at 1,013,431 in June, down 38.6 percent from a year ago, according to data released Tuesday by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, an industry body.

One million units still far lag behind the average monthly sales level of around 1.5 to 1.7 million units in the world’s largest motorcycle markets.

Hero MotoCorp. Ltd., the largest motorcycle maker in the South Asian country, saw a relatively small year-on-year drop of 28.5 percent to 429,493 units in June. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., the manufacturing subsidiary of Honda Motor Co. and India’s second-biggest maker, logged a 55.0 percent fall to 202,837 units, the data showed.

In the April-June quarter, sales of two-wheelers – motorcycles, scooters, mopeds and electric two-wheelers – still suffered a 74.2 percent plunge on year to 1,293,113 units, according to the data.

In India, car and motorcycle dealerships across the country entirely closed in April and some of them gradually reopened in May.

