Malaysia, Singapore agree to re-open borders

Malaysia's southernmost state of Johor bordering with Singapore (Photo by Afifi Zulkifle on Unsplash)

KUALA LUMPUR, VNA – Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to implement the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) to address the needs of different groups of cross-border travellers.

According to a statement released by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 14, the RGL would enable cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between the two countries.

Eligible travellers will have to abide by the prevailing COVID-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed upon by both countries, which include undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests.

They will also be expected to submit a controlled itinerary to the relevant authorities of the receiving country and adhere to this controlled itinerary during their visit, said the statement.

Meanwhile, the PCA will allow residents of Singapore and Malaysia who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to enter that country for work and return.It added that travellers will also have to abide by the prevailing COVID-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed by both countries.

The statement said that officials in Malaysia and Singapore aim to implement the RGL and the PCA on August 10, while continuing their consultation to finalise the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the two initiatives.

Malaysia and Singapore have also concurred to develop other similar measures, including a daily commuting proposal for travellers on work purposes. - VNA