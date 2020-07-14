Chemical trader Nagase opens regional food ingredient lab in Singapore

Test lab in Nagase’s Regional Food Innovation Center in Singapore (Photo courtesy of Nagase)

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s Nagase & Co. has opened its second regional innovation center for food ingredients in Singapore as the chemical trading company seeks to expand its overseas business.

The Regional Innovation Center was established on July 10 by Nagase Singapore (Pte) Ltd., Nagase’s local sales subsidiary.

“Characteristics of food and food ingredients are different from region to region. We need to open up this kind of facility in order to offer proposals that meet local clients’ demand,” Koichiro Kojima, general manager of Nagase’s Food Ingredients Department, told NNA.

Nagase Singapore and Nagase’s manufacturing subsidiary Hayashibara Co. will jointly operate the facility, which will host presentations and seminars using Nagase Group’s food ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers. The center will also develop applications and propose recipes which reflect local food culture and seasonings.

Its main target customers are manufacturers in Southeast Asia, Oceania and the Middle East whose output includes bread, confectionery, dairy products, processed foods and noodles.

Kojima said his company will focus on the field of sports nutrition in the short term and seek to expand its market share.

Nagase, which already operates in Asia, the Middle East, Americas and Europe, opened a similar regional innovation center in Xiamen, China in August 2019.