Samsung launches its 1st locally made 4G smart Galaxy Watch in India

TOKYO, NNA – Samsung Electronics Co. has launched its first India-made 4G smart watch in the South Asian country in response to the Indian government’s push for local manufacturing, along with its own expansion strategy.

The South Korean smartphone and smart gadget giant released the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminum edition on Saturday.

The latest model features home fitness and sleep analysis among other entertainment functions. It is priced at 28,490 rupees ($379) a piece. Consumers can avail themselves of a 10 percent cashback by the end of this month, the company said in a statement last week.

“The Aluminum edition of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is our most affordable 4G watch now. It’s also the first smartwatch to be made in India. With Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, we have also started manufacturing our entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of the ‘Make for India’ program',” Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president of mobile business at Samsung India, said in the statement.

The series of products are manufactured at its plant in Noida in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, near New Delhi, according to a New Indian Express report.

The Indian wearable device market is rapidly growing. Smartwatch shipments in India surged 53.6 percent in 2019, accounting for over 60 percent of the total 933,000 watch shipments, according to IDC, a research firm.

Samsung ranked third in the global smart watch market in the first quarter of this year, after Apple and Xiaomi, IDC said in a report.