Samsung launches its 1st locally made 4G smart Galaxy Watch in India

14, Jul. 2020

TOKYO, NNA – Samsung Electronics Co. has launched its first India-made 4G smart watch in the South Asian country in response to the Indian government’s push for local manufacturing, along with its own expansion strategy.

The South Korean smartphone and smart gadget giant released the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminum edition on Saturday.

The latest model features home fitness and sleep analysis among other entertainment functions. It is priced at 28,490 rupees ($379) a piece. Consumers can avail themselves of a 10 percent cashback by the end of this month, the company said in a statement last week.

“The Aluminum edition of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is our most affordable 4G watch now. It’s also the first smartwatch to be made in India. With Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, we have also started manufacturing our entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of the ‘Make for India’ program',” Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president of mobile business at Samsung India, said in the statement.

The series of products are manufactured at its plant in Noida in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, near New Delhi, according to a New Indian Express report.

The Indian wearable device market is rapidly growing. Smartwatch shipments in India surged 53.6 percent in 2019, accounting for over 60 percent of the total 933,000 watch shipments, according to IDC, a research firm.

Samsung ranked third in the global smart watch market in the first quarter of this year, after Apple and Xiaomi, IDC said in a report.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminum edition, Samsung's first India-made smart watch (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)
The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminum edition, Samsung's first India-made smart watch (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)

to TOP Page

More from this section

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminum edition, Samsung's first India-made smart watch (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)
Samsung launches its 1st locally made 4G smart Galaxy Watch in India

India Electronics

1 HOUR AGO

6.jpg
Austria-based Hon Hai affiliate buys Slovenian ICT company Iskratel for $42 mil.

Europe Electronics

12 DAYS AGO

4.jpg
Electronics assembler Hon Hai to spend millions on worker accommodation in Vietnam: report

Vietnam Electronics

13 DAYS AGO

Photo by Athena from Pexels
Rohm opens electric vehicle technology R&D base with Shanghai partner

China Electronics

20 DAYS AGO

Photo by DeMorris Byrd on Unsplash
Panel maker JOLED seals 30 bil. yen production deal with TCL China Star Optoelectronics

China Electronics

21 DAYS AGO

Photo by Winston Chen on Unsplash
Taiwan's Epistar, Lextar set up holding firm to fight competition as LEDs boom

Taiwan Electronics

22 DAYS AGO

Photo by Agence Olloweb on Unsplash
Japanese optoelectronics maker Techno Horizon to acquire Singapore-based AV dealer

Singapore Electronics

22 DAYS AGO

flash-memory-1306886_1280.jpg
Taiwan’s Phison Electronics to buy 49% stake in Sony’s memory storage solutions arm Nextorage

Taiwan Electronics

25 DAYS AGO

Photo by Cyriac Jannel on Unsplash
Indian investment body urges incentives for $700 mil. Samsung display factory: report

India Electronics

26 DAYS AGO

chip-4254845_1280.jpg
Bullish TSMC keeps capex up to $16 bil. despite US controls on Huawei

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Panasonic)
Panasonic faces delay in Malaysian solar panel arm divestment on pandemic

Malaysia Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Nikon cuts 700 jobs in Laos, Thailand to help restructure camera business

Thailand Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash
India offers incentives worth billions to boost electronic, mobile production

India Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

5.jpg
TSMC says it won’t postpone expansion over limits on orders from embattled Huawei

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash
TSMC readies world’s first 7-nm chip design platform for automotive electronics

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Frank Wang on Unsplash
Sumitomo, Di-Nikko Engineering of Japan to build factory in Chinese IT hub

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Major Japan electronics show to be held online in Oct. due to virus

Japan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A photo shows workers at Lava International’s Noida-based manufacturing plant in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in 2016. (Photo courtesy of Lava International)
Indian mobile phone maker set to exit China, establish global export hub at home

Exclusives India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

ventilator1.jpeg
Philippine conglomerate Ayala to produce low-cost ventilators for Covid-19 patients

Philippines Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jonas Svidras from Pexels
TSMC’s expanding chip production makes Taiwan world’s largest market for equipment purchases

Features Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

This undated photo shows a scene inside an TSMC’s 12-inch fab. (Photo courtesy of TSMC).
TSMC seeks more U.S. support for new $12 bil. semiconductor plant in Arizona

United States Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Devon Janse van Rensburg on Unsplash
Apple may shift 20% of outsourced production to India from China: report

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Medhat Dawoud on Unsplash
Apple investing $332 mil. in display tech plant in Taiwan: report

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by mohamed Abdelgaffar from Pexels
Sichuan Changhong Electric group to build $28 mil. lithium ion battery plant

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ian Battaglia on Unsplash
Semiconductor giant TSMC expects flat Q2 on weak demand in COVID-19 fallout

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Stephen Frank on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to increase electronics material output in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

tech-4907770_1280.jpg
Taiwan’s Yageo to raise domestic output to counter trade war, pandemic

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO