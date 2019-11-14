Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit

Hiroshi Okita, president director of PT SCSK Global Indonesia, at its office in Jakarta on Oct. 30, 2019.

JAKRTA, NNA – Japanese information technology service firm SCSK Corp. will open an Indonesian unit Friday to bank on IT infrastructure development demand mainly among Japanese companies in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

PT SCSK Global Indonesia, established in June, will also cash in on growing needs for digitalization in the financial and service sectors, such as cashless payment, mobility services, smart city development and mobile-oriented services, Hiroshi Okita, president director of the Indonesian arm, told NNA.

The move came in its broader efforts to expand business overseas. The system integrator under major Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. also plans to set up SCSK Myanmar Ltd. this month, it said in a statement Wednesday.

The group’s wholly owned arm in Jakarta with capital of 60 billion rupiah ($4.3 million) aims to explore IT service demand in the mobility sector as motorization is progressing at an accelerated pace in the largest automobile and motorcycle market in Southeast Asia, Okita said in an interview with NNA in Jakarta on Oct. 30.

The Indonesian unit, which had three Japanese expatriates and one local worker at the time of the interview, hopes to expand the number of workforce to 100 over the next few years, he said.

SCSK has local units in New York, London, Shanghai and Singapore besides the two latest bases, according to the statement.

