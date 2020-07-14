Hong Kong Disneyland to close again from Wed. amid virus uptick

14, Jul. 2020

NEW YORK, Kyodo - Hong Kong Disneyland will shut down again beginning Wednesday amid an uptick in the number of novel coronavirus infections in the region, the Walt Disney Co. said Monday.

The announcement came less than a month after the theme park reopened on June 18 following a nearly five-month suspension from late January due to the virus outbreak.

"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15, 2020," the park's operator said in a statement.

Visitors take photos of the Castle of Magical Dreams in Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland Resort on June 18, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Getty/Kyodo)
The resort hotels will remain open "with adjusted levels of services," the operator said, adding, "Enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities have been put in place, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization."

The Hong Kong government said Monday it had confirmed 52 new coronavirus cases on the day.

Amid reports of resurgences of coronavirus cases in some U.S. states, the company reopened Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on Saturday after a roughly four-month hiatus.

Florida has become one of the hardest-hit spots, with the southern U.S. state reporting Sunday a daily tally of 15,299 new virus infection cases. (Kyodo)

