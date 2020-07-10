Japan to tighten export criteria for coal-fired power plants

10, Jul. 2020

coal-88061_1280.jpg

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan decided Thursday to tighten its criteria for supporting exports of coal-fired power plants amid criticism that the practice goes against international efforts to curb global warming.

The government will aid such exports on condition that a recipient country pursues decarbonization, or reducing carbon dioxide emissions, after receiving Japan's highly efficient coal-power generation technology, according to officials.

The aid will also be restricted to countries that have no choice but to turn to coal-fired power generation for financial reasons, the officials said.

While some emerging economies say promoting renewable energy is costly, others find it difficult to procure natural gas as a stable energy source.

If Japan cannot confirm a recipient's policy toward decarbonization, among other factors, Tokyo will not provide state support in principle, according to the officials.

The stricter criteria, which include a numerical requirement for power generation efficacy, are included in a new government strategy of infrastructure exports for the five years from 2021.

The shift reflects Japan's ambivalence as it wants to contribute to global efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions while continuing with its export-boosting policy.

"We have reached an unusual decision not to extend assistance in principle," Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters after a meeting of a government panel on infrastructure exports. "We've made big progress."

Separately, Hiroshi Kajiyama, minister of the economy, trade and industry, called the decision a "realistic" first step toward addressing the warming of the earth.

Japan has backed coal-fired power generation projects in emerging countries like Indonesia and Vietnam via such entities as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The government's conventional stance is that if a foreign country has no other choice than coal as its energy source, Tokyo will extend assistance for the installation of cutting-edge power generation facilities based on the country's request.

Energy-scarce Japan is the only nation among the Group of Seven countries pushing coal-fired power plants.

Faced with mounting global criticism, the government is taking a fresh look at its heavy dependence on coal-fired power generation, which is used to meet about a third of energy needs in Japan where most nuclear power plants remain offline after the 2011 crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi complex.

The Paris Agreement, the successor to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, aims to keep rising global temperatures to "well below" 2 C higher than preindustrial levels. Countries have set CO2 emission reduction targets.

Europe is stepping up efforts to create a greener society as Britain, France and Germany plan to phase out coal in the coming years.

Japan, for its part, is now considering shutting down about 100 coal-fired generators that are old and emit large amounts of carbon dioxide by fiscal 2030, sources said earlier. The country has 140 units.

In recent years, Japan has been seeking to seize the opportunity to export quality infrastructure amid burgeoning demand in emerging nations in Asia and beyond, with a target of 30 trillion yen ($280 billion) worth of orders in 2020.

China, under its Belt and Road initiative, is scrambling to expand its sphere of influence beyond its borders via infrastructure development projects in Asia, Europe and Africa. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

coal-88061_1280.jpg
Japan to tighten export criteria for coal-fired power plants

Japan Energy

27 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by enriquelopezgarre from Pixabay
Gulf Energy invests in Germany's wind farm, eyes expansion

Thailand Energy

2 DAYS AGO

flame-871136_1280.jpg
Japanese LPG vender Tokai to buy 45% stake each in 2 arms of Vietnam’s Petro Center

Vietnam Energy

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by Arqm Ahmd on Unsplash
Thailand's Gulf Energy invests $200 mil. in Vietnam wind projects

Vietnam Energy

4 DAYS AGO

coal-fired-power-plant-3767893_1280.jpg
Japan to close aging coal-fired power plants to cut emissions

Japan Energy

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Karsten Würth on Unsplash
Thailand's Eastern Power buys 2 Vietnam wind-power projects

Thailand Energy

16 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tatung Co.)
Taiwan’s Tatung allies with Sojitz, Shikoku Electric in solar power projects

Taiwan Energy

16 DAYS AGO

A mega solar power plant of Adani Green Energy (Photo courtesy of Adani Green Energy)
Adani Green Energy wins world's largest solar contract worth $6 bil.

India Energy

1 MONTH AGO

(Image courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)
India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki commissions 2nd solar energy plant

India Energy

1 MONTH AGO

A view of Starfish Hill Wind Farm in South Australia (Photo by Alex Eckermann on Unsplash)
Philippine conglomerate Ayala bids for $536 mil. takeover of Australian renewable energy firm

Australia Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash
Japan’s Sinanen to join South Korean 90,000-kw onshore wind power project

South Korea Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo_by_Chelsea_on_Unsplash.jpg
NTT-Netmagic's first solar plant to operate as India lockdown eases

India Energy

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
Thailand’s Gulf Energy gets first LNG shipper license as private firm

Thailand Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

palm-1464654_1280.jpg
Malaysia’s FGV to beef up renewable energy projects as way to recover from COVID-19

Malaysia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash
Indian solar firm wins its largest order ever in Australia, part of international expansion

Australia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg.jpg
Japanese-invested Indian firm wins tender to supply renewable energy 24-7

India Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Japan’s Renova enters Vietnam wind power market for growth

Vietnam Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

kumamoto-2379030_1280.jpg
Thailand’s SPCG to invest $85 mil. in mega-solar power project in Japan's remote island

Japan Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

FPSO in operation (Photo courtesy of Yinson)
Sumitomo acquires 25% stake in Yinson's $5.4 bil. project in Brazil

Latin America Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

A rice mill of Angkor Kasekam Roongroeung Co. in Kandal Province near Phnom Penh (Photo courtesy of Aura Green Energy)
2 Japan firms to launch biomass, solar hybrid power generation in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

An image of a service operation vessel to be operated by Japanese marine transport service firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. with a local partner for Greater Changhua Wind farms off the western coast of Taiwan. Ta San Shang Marine Co., a joint venture between the Japanese firm and Taiwan’s Ta Tong Marine Co., has clinched the $50 million leasing contract with Orsted Taiwan Ltd., 100 percent subsidiary of Denmark’s state-run utility firm Orsted A/S, on April 1, 2020. (Image courtesy of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.)
Mitsui O.S.K. to run vessel for workers at Taiwan offshore wind farm

Taiwan Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

International Green Energy has a yard with a roof, a concrete floor, screening machines and magnetic removers and other devices. (Photo courtesy of Tess Engineering)
Japan's Tess Engineering takes over Indonesian biomass fuel supplier

Indonesia Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay
India’s Adani Green Energy forming solar power JV with France’s Total

India Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay
Toshiba wins 20 bil. yen solar power plant order from Thai Solar Energy

Japan Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash
Mitsubishi, Chiyoda team up with 5 Singapore firms to utilize hydrogen energy

Singapore Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Alexander Droeger from Pixabay
Major Japanese concrete maker Asia Pile to invest in Vietnam’s wind power firm

Vietnam Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash
Thai green power producer BCPG to invest 45 bil. baht over 5 years for expansion in Asia

Thailand Energy

4 MONTHS AGO