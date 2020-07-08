NTT Data, LeapThought NZ to help digitize construction sector in Singapore

08, Jul. 2020

Photo by Adrien Olichon from Pexels
Photo by Adrien Olichon from Pexels

SINGAPORE, NNA - NTT Data Corp. of Japan and LeapThought NZ Ltd., a New Zealand technology services provider, will set up a research and development center to help digitize the construction industry in Singapore on its way to other markets.

The two firms have set up their “Center of Excellence” in Singapore as a source of advice and marketing for architects, engineers and construction companies in the Southeast Asian country, NTT Data says.

Computerization of the sector has become priority year-to-date because of social distancing and work disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center will open early next year in the offices of NTT Data Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. The partner companies plan to hire 30 to 40 full-time professionals, NTT Data Singapore’s managing director Krishnappan Ramanathan told NNA in an email.

On June 17, NTT Data and LeapThought signed an agreement to form a partnership that would step up digitization in Singapore, according to the Tokyo-based firm’s statement.

“Analysts forecast the APAC (Asia-Pacific) will be the largest global construction market by mid-2020,” Ramanathan said. “With Singapore leading the digital wave in this sector, we decided to build our success starting from Singapore and expand our reach to the rest of the region with the help of our regional footprint, potential clients and partners.”

NTT Data builds IT infrastructure and has operations in more than 50 countries and regions. LeapThought specializes in consulting and business technology.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Adrien Olichon from Pexels
NTT Data, LeapThought NZ to help digitize construction sector in Singapore

Singapore Tech

30 MINUTES AGO

traffic-3612474_1280.jpg
Japanese mobility data firm SmartDrive opens subsidiary in Malaysia

Malaysia Tech

YESTERDAY

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Foxconn Industrial Internet buying big stake in Digital China Software for $79 mil.

China Tech

2 DAYS AGO

(NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo)
Fujitsu to halve office space in push for remote working amid virus

Japan Tech

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

agar-60571_1280.jpg
Japanese, Singaporean firms to launch sterilizer robots in fight against COVID-19

Singapore Tech

5 DAYS AGO

Photo by Arseny Togulev on Unsplash
Consumer electronics assembler Hon Hai bets on AI, digital transformation

Taiwan Tech

15 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Terra Drone)
Japanese drone service provider enters Malaysia, seeks industrial clients

Malaysia Tech

19 DAYS AGO

new-data-services-Ar-iTL4QKl4-unsplash.jpg
Indian IT giant HCL Technologies launches operations in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Tech

20 DAYS AGO

algae-bloom-4402812_1280.jpg
Chitose Bio, JXTG to boost algae biomass output in Malaysia

Malaysia Tech

22 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
Property platform Propzy raises $25 mil. from Softbank, Gaw Capital for Vietnam expansion

Vietnam Tech

26 DAYS AGO

action-adult-affection-eldery-339620.jpg
IoT, AI assist nursing care in Japan amid labor shortage, pandemic

Japan Tech

26 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jair Lázaro on Unsplash
Japanese IT firm Scala invests in Myanmar remote healthcare provider

Myanmar Tech

1 MONTH AGO

network-2496193_1280.jpg
Delta Electronics to acquire Canadian software firm, grow industrial automation business

Taiwan Tech

1 MONTH AGO

(Image courtesy of Sojitz)
Japan’s Sojitz invests in remote healthcare system startup in Singapore

Singapore Tech

1 MONTH AGO

mri-2813908_1280.jpg
NTT Data, Indian startup DeepTek launch AI-assisted COVID-19 diagnosis service

India Tech

1 MONTH AGO

black-and-white-blank-challenge-connect-262488.jpg
Japan AI tech venture Neural Pocket opens its 1st overseas office in Singapore

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Isabel Retamales on Unsplash
Alibaba, Myanmar conglomerate Yoma team up on mobile payments to serve unbanked

Myanmar Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Yamaha Motor's VC arm leads $7.1 mil. funding for Australian agri-tech firm The Yield

Australia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Holger Link on Unsplash
Singapore’s Hummingbird Bioscience raises $25 mil. in venture capital for clinical trials, led by S. Korean SK

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

(Stick-shaped avatar robots shown to the media by ANA Holdings Inc. in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2019)
Sony, ANA to jointly develop remotely controlled avatar robots

Japan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

industry-2496192_1280.jpg
IBM, Samsung to test 5G-assisted smart factory operation with Singapore partners

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
U.S. DSS to buy Singapore’s biohealth security tech firm for $50 mil.

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

couple-buying-a-pineapple-4199582.jpg
JCB, Malaysian partner explore ways to offer contactless mobile payment services

Malaysia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Sydney (Photo by Daniel Frese from Pexels)
NEC to help Australian state with technology for urban aviation, healthcare and transport

Australia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ivan Cujic from Pexels
Singapore GIC, U.S. Equinix to build $1 bil. hyperscale data centers in Japan

Japan Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Japanese-led online learning startup Manabie expands service in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash
Facebook buys stake in Jio Platforms for $5.7 bil. to grow e-commerce on WhatsApp

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO