NTT Data, LeapThought NZ to help digitize construction sector in Singapore

SINGAPORE, NNA - NTT Data Corp. of Japan and LeapThought NZ Ltd., a New Zealand technology services provider, will set up a research and development center to help digitize the construction industry in Singapore on its way to other markets.

The two firms have set up their “Center of Excellence” in Singapore as a source of advice and marketing for architects, engineers and construction companies in the Southeast Asian country, NTT Data says.

Computerization of the sector has become priority year-to-date because of social distancing and work disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center will open early next year in the offices of NTT Data Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. The partner companies plan to hire 30 to 40 full-time professionals, NTT Data Singapore’s managing director Krishnappan Ramanathan told NNA in an email.

On June 17, NTT Data and LeapThought signed an agreement to form a partnership that would step up digitization in Singapore, according to the Tokyo-based firm’s statement.

“Analysts forecast the APAC (Asia-Pacific) will be the largest global construction market by mid-2020,” Ramanathan said. “With Singapore leading the digital wave in this sector, we decided to build our success starting from Singapore and expand our reach to the rest of the region with the help of our regional footprint, potential clients and partners.”

NTT Data builds IT infrastructure and has operations in more than 50 countries and regions. LeapThought specializes in consulting and business technology.