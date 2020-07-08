Mekong Delta firms see new orders down 80.7 percent due to COVID-19

(NNA)

CAN THO, VNA - The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected businesses in the Mekong Delta region, with the number of new orders down 80.7 percent year-on-year.

The information was released on July 7 by Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) – Can Tho chapter Nguyen Phuong Lam at its annual members’ gathering.

Lam cited the organisation’s recent report as saying that the total revenue of regional businesses decreased by 77.8 percent, while the volume of purchased input materials dropped by 61.6 percent.

Regarding exports, only 4.6 percent of enterprises, mostly those operating in the production of medical equipment and supplies, saw increases in their orders, while 59.1 percent reported decreases.

Up to 47 percent of labourers have their jobs cut, and the figure is forecast to increase in the coming time, especially in the garment and footwear sectors, as there are no orders left.

Lam said that in the first half of 2020, the Mekong Delta’s GRDP rose by 2.08 percent – the lowest level in the past decade.

He added that 4,567 new enterprises were set up in this period, down 2.9 percent year-on-year. - VNA