Japan’s Goyo Food Industry to produce frozen cakes in Thailand

08, Jul. 2020

cake-1258736_1280.jpg

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese frozen confectionery maker Goyo Food Industry Co. has started producing frozen cakes in Thailand in partnership with a local peer, shifting from exports from Japan to cash in on local demand.

The move marks the company’s first production overseas, making frozen cakes at a factory of Srifa Frozen Foods Co. in the west of Bangkok to supply them to convenience stores, café chains and hotels among other businesses, Shinya Fujinaga, a director of Goyo, told NNA on Monday.

The Japanese sweets maker had exclusively teamed up with Srifabakery Co., an affiliate of Srifa Frozen Foods, in 2014 for sales in the Southeast Asian country but stopped shipments as the prices of the cakes remain high for local consumers, Goyo said in a statement on Monday.

In a bid to offer such cakes at lower prices, the Japanese firm based in Itoshima, Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan, has decided to share its expertise in specifications and recipes for frozen cakes with the Thai group to begin local production at the plant in Kanchanaburi Province, it said.

From this month, baked cheese cakes will be put on sale at 40 baht ($1.3) a piece, said the director in charge of marketing overseas.

Under the partnership, Goyo Food Industry has the rights to supply locally produced frozen cakes to its own sales channels in Thailand and exports to overseas markets, according to the statement.

Goyo Food Industry currently exports products from Japan to Hong Kong and the United States, and aims to expand sales in foreign markets from 35 million yen ($325,000), equivalent to 3 percent of total group sales, to 10 percent in the next two years, Fujinaga said.

to TOP Page

More from this section

cake-1258736_1280.jpg
Japan’s Goyo Food Industry to produce frozen cakes in Thailand

Thailand Food

2 HOURS AGO

Photo by icon0.com from Pexels
Kirin hires firm to investigate Myanmar-military partner

Myanmar Food

30 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
Instant noodle giant Nissin exploring new business in post-COVID-19 HK, China

Hong Kong Food

30 DAYS AGO

Image by Tafilah Yusof from Pixabay
PepsiCo buys China’s online-focused “Be & Cheery” brand snack maker for $705 mil.

China Food

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
Focus Dynamics expanding to food delivery, cloud kitchens for Malaysian stalls, eateries

Malaysia Food

1 MONTH AGO

bottle-841433_1280.jpg
Mengniu Dairy to build mega fresh milk plant in central China in 2021: report

China Food

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Ke Vin on Unsplash
Indofood CBP to acquire Pinehill for $2.99 bil. in noodle expansion in Middle East, Africa

Middle East Food

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Tom Crew on Unsplash
Major wine trader Enoteca of Japan tapping sake market in China

China Food

1 MONTH AGO

japanese-2718371_1280.jpg
Japanese top rice cracker maker Kameda Seika to tie-up with Thai Singha to go global

Thailand Food

1 MONTH AGO

A ground breaking ceremony for Osotspa's first beverage plant in Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon in December 2018. (Photo courtesy of Osotspa)
Thai beverage maker Osotspa takes over glass bottle trader Myanmar Golden Glass

Myanmar Food

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Nestle
Nestle to boost pet foods, make plant-based products in China

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of House Osotspa Foods Co., Ltd.)
Health conscious consumers boosting Thai beverage maker Osotspa’ sales amid pandemic

Thailand Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Instant noodles aisle in Village Grocer at Plaza Arkadia on May 19, 2020. (NNA)
Malaysians snap up instant noodles for lockdown meals

Features Malaysia Food

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tata Consumer Products)
India Tata group to take full control of beverage joint venture with PepsiCo

India Food

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1589438600162.jpg
China Mengniu Dairy, Coca-Cola establish pasteurized milk venture: report

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Matt & Chris Pua on Unsplash
Nissin Foods to produce pre-cut vegetables for H.K., China markets

Hong Kong Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Kameda Seika's signature Kaki No Tane snack with local flavors under the new brand Kari Kari (NNA)
2 Japanese food makers in India resume production amid lockdown

Features India Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Carolien van Oijen on Unsplash
Meiji to invest $254 mil. in China dairy farm operator AustAsia to source more raw milk

China Food

3 MONTHS AGO

waldemar-brandt-tS7DTFZKWuY-unsplash.jpg
Thailand alcohol fizzling out as COVID-19 restrictions widen

Thailand Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Yakult brand and other probiotic drinks displayed at a supermarket in Yangon in April, 2020. (NNA)
Yakult raises probiotic drink output in Myanmar amid growing consumer demand

Myanmar Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by ELEVATE from Pexels
Australian regulator to approve Asahi’s acquisition of local beer giant CUB

Australia Food

3 MONTHS AGO

image-1585193237725.jpg
Japanese dairy maker Meiji to boost China output by 30% on solid sales

China Food

3 MONTHS AGO

4.jpg
Japanese “wagyu” beef exports plunging on coronavirus outbreak

Japan Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Lana Abie on Unsplash
Major Japanese wine trader Enoteca opens fully-owned sales unit in Thailand

Thailand Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Myanmar brand beers at a supermarket in Yangon in December 2019. (NNA)
Kirin's Myanmar venture posts 28% operating profit rise in FY 2019

Myanmar Food

5 MONTHS AGO

The first Kayanoya overseas retail store in Hong Kong on Jan. 21, 2020. (NNA)
Century-old Kubara Honke of Japan finds Hong Kong favors traditional seasoning

Hong Kong Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Japanese ice cream maker Akagi Nyugyo Co.'s flagship product "Gari Gari kun" ice pops are handed out for free to people in Yangon for promotion on Feb. 9, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's popular "Gari Gari kun" ice pops land in Myanmar

Myanmar Food

5 MONTHS AGO