Features Malaysia Retail

Slow recovery for Malaysian mall REITS, 15% retail shops to close down

07, Jul. 2020

Photo by Marcin Kempa on Unsplash
Photo by Marcin Kempa on Unsplash

By Charlotte Chong

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - As the COVID-19 movement control order (MCO) started to ease in the beginning of May, people have been slowly trickling back to shopping malls in Malaysia.

But, as incomes have fallen drastically, they are not spending enough to prop up the whole retail sector.

Managing Director Tan Hai Hsin of Retail Group Malaysia, a retail industry research firm, lamented that it would take longer for spending to return to pre-crisis levels. Consumers did not rush to buy non-essential goods when shops reopened, he said.

“We did not get a V-shaped recovery. We are now going through a U-shaped recovery,” he told NNA in an email reply.

While the current 5 percent of shop closures at many shopping malls in the urban Klang Valley conglomeration does not seem alarming, there is cause for concern for the whole industry in the next six months, he warned.

Tan estimates that about 15 percent of retail businesses or at least 51,000 stores across the country will close down within the next six months.

He expects more closures after September. This is when the six-month moratorium given to businesses ends, so more would likely face problems paying their loans subsequently.

After the movement lockdown began on March 18, the government announced a six-month moratorium on loan repayments and restructuring of outstanding credit card balances for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as individuals starting from April.

“In fact, closures have already started during the last 1.5 months," he said, adding that the crisis would "lead to the survival of the fittest".

Tan expects many cash-strapped small and independent retailers to wind up in the next three months.

He said the full-year forecast for retail could possibly be worse than a negative 5.5 percent since the phased easing of the lockdown would only end completely in August.

In April, the Retail Group Malaysia revised the earlier projected retail growth of 4.6 percent to negative 5.5 percent after the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic began to take its toll.

In fact, Malaysia’s retail industry contracted by 18.8 percent in the first quarter of the year, the biggest-ever contraction since the 1998 financial crisis.

Tan said businesses that had been dependent on foreign tourists and luxury goods retailers are the hardest hit and would not be able to recover this year. Regrettably, many are expected to fold up, he said.

They include those operating in famous shopping hubs such as KLCC and Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur, theme parks like Genting Highlands and retail sections in international airports, he said.

A spokesman for Malaysia Retail Chain Association said mall tenants have reported a 30 percent drop in sales as shoppers are spending less time with them now. They would come in later or after 11am and would not stay beyond 8pm.

Like Tan, he expects independent or standalone shops such as those selling jewellery to face demise.

Help extended to businesses would not be able to keep all afloat because of the far-reaching, unprecedented impact of the global pandemic.

Some tenants have been given rental rebates of between 10 and 30 percent by 60 percent of mall operators in Malaysia, according to the spokesman.

Under the stimulus package by the government, landlords who reduce rents are eligible for tax deductions. However, some malls are not giving any rebates for fear of high losses, he added.

KIP REIT, which has a portfolio of seven properties including six malls, had dished out rental rebates amounting to 2.5 million ringgit ($585,000) for eligible tenants. It also exercised flexibility in collecting rent from small businesses.

The REIT expects certain sub-sectors such as theaters and department stores to face a more gradual decline this year.

“The impact on KIP Malls is softer as compared to other malls providing luxury goods. Our tenants mostly provide daily necessities,” Datuk Chew Lak Seong, managing director of KIP REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., told NNA in an email.

Its occupancy rate remained unchanged at 91.2 percent as of end-March when compared with half year ended December 2019.

“To mitigate our risks moving forward, we will look at a leasing strategy targeting to extend our tenant profile to daily goods which include food and beverage outlets,” Chew added.

On the flip side, there are buying opportunities to add new assets to its portfolio which now stands at 852.3 million ringgit, or about 1 percent of the total Malaysian REIT sector.

“We will not discount any attractive offers and are also exploring the types of assets that we could invest in for diversification,” he said. KIP REIT’s market capitalization stands at 404.2 million ringgit.

Hektar REIT, which had an almost similar occupancy rate of 91.3 percent in the first quarter, said it is still assessing the economic impact of the lockdown.

But it noted "some recovery in visitor traffic" after opening more than 88 percent of its businesses with more to follow suit in the coming weeks,” said Datuk Hisham Othman, executive director and CEO of Hektar Asset Management Sdn Bhd.

He told NNA that it is planning the recovery for most of its businesses in 2021.

He expects the rest of this year to be slow for businesses due to uncertainties on how the coronavirus contagion would evolve and whether there would be a vaccine to contain it.

Hektar REIT’s current market capitalization stands at 304.89 million ringgit with an asset base of 1.2 billion ringgit.

In a recent news report, UOB Kay Hian noted that the REIT industry in Malaysia is expected to recover gradually from the fourth quarter of this year while its earnings would recover only from next year.

It forecasts a contraction of 19 percent for the sector in 2020 but its earnings would jump 20 percent next year.

The investment banking company noted that offices were not adversely hit compared to retailers. It concluded that Malaysian REITs would still command attractive yields compared with fixed income instruments given the current low interest rate environment.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Marcin Kempa on Unsplash
Slow recovery for Malaysian mall REITS, 15% retail shops to close down

Features Malaysia Retail

1 HOUR AGO

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay
Online sales jumped 150% for Thailand's Index furniture chain

Thailand Retail

6 DAYS AGO

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Korie Cull on Unsplash)
Japan department store sales drop 66% in May, pace of fall moderates

Japan Retail

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok opens near Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 19, 2020. (NNA)
Siam Piwat Simon opens first Siam Premium Outlets center near airport

Thailand Retail

14 DAYS AGO

Uniqlo Co.'s new flagship store in Tokyo's Ginza shopping area, named Uniqlo Tokyo, is shown to the media on June 18, 2020, a day before its opening. (Kyodo)
Uniqlo's fast-drying face masks debut in Japan, long queue formed

Japan Retail

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Oleg Magni from Pexels
Mr Max to launch cross-border e-commerce in Shanghai

China Retail

25 DAYS AGO

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash
Seven-Eleven to sell life insurance as contactless needs grow

Japan Retail

29 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A directly run card game store in Indonesia (Photo courtesy of Wedge Holdings)
Japan publisher Wedge to open franchise card game shops in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Sonder Quest on Unsplash
Supermarket chain Carrefour’s Taiwan branch to buy local rival, Wellcome

Taiwan Retail

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Central Retail Corp)
FamilyMart pulling out of Thai JV to localize business

Thailand Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Bugis Junction, Singapore (pictured) is one of 18 participating CapitaLand malls which accepts eCapitaVoucher, the digital version of CapitaVoucher. (Photo Courtesy of CapitaLand)
CapitaLand to launch 2 online platforms to drive sales as Singapore cautiously reopens

Singapore Retail

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Bossini International)
Viva China gets huge bargain in takeover bid for Bossini apparel

Hong Kong Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash
Seven-Eleven convenience store chain to make Cambodia debut in 2021

Cambodia Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Esprit Holdings)
Casual clothing chain Esprit to close Asian outlets on dismal sales hit by pandemic

Asia Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Shopkeepers wait for customers at a bookstore in New Delhi on April 25, 2020 after authorities eased restrictions amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)
India eases lockdown restrictions, more shops allowed to operate

India Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by K Hsu on Unsplash
Lawson convenience store chain to open its 1st shop in China’s Hebei in July

China Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Ho Chi Minh City (Photo by Polina Rytova on Unsplash)
Takashimaya Vietnam store profits for first time since opening

Vietnam Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Grab’s home delivery smartphone app (Photo courtesy of Central Group of Co.)
Thai FamilyMart, Tops to team up with GrabTaxi in home delivery services amid virus outbreak

Thailand Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Edward He on Unsplash
Loft lifestyle store chain to make China debut in July

China Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Darshan Gajara on Unsplash
Japan's Impact reopens 27 convenience stores amid lockdown in India

India Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Thailand e-commerce to hit $49 billion as coronavirus fears fuel online shopping

Features Thailand Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by PhotoMIX Ltd. from Pexels
Lotte Shopping to close e-commerce sites in Vietnam, Indonesia as Chinese rivals gain

South Korea Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Megane Ichiba outlet opens at Uni-President Department Store Taipei in the central business district of the city on March 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Meganetop Co.)
Japan’s largest eyeglass retailer Meganetop opens 1st overseas shop in Taiwan

Taiwan Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo taken March 15, 2020 shows Isetan Bangkok, a department store run by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., standing in the heart of Bangkok. The store will close in August 2020 after its 28-year operation in the Thai capital. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japanese dept. store Isetan Bangkok to end 28 yrs of business in Aug.

Thailand Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

An Aeon check-out cashier (L) wears a face mask at Aeon Mid Valley shopping mall on March 12, 2020. (NNA)
Japan retailer Aeon launching massive disinfection initiative ahead of Ramadan in Malaysia

Malaysia Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Simone Hutsch on Unsplash
CP Group to take over Tesco's business in Thailand, Malaysia for $10 billion

Thailand Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Japanese casual fashion chain Uniqlo’s first store in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on March 5, 2020, before its opening on March 6. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo opens 1st Hanoi outlet, more to come

Vietnam Retail

4 MONTHS AGO