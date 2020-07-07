Cambodia prepares more quarantine spaces for increasing arrivals

Cambodia has prepared four quarantine centres for Cambodians who return home and a further 10 hotels for foreign arrivals in Phnom Penh to service the increasing numbers of arrivals to the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

07, Jul. 2020

Poipet, Cambodia (NNA)
HANOI, VNA - Cambodia has prepared four quarantine centres for Cambodians who return home and a further 10 hotels for foreign arrivals in Phnom Penh to service the increasing numbers of arrivals to the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said each centre has a capacity for 700 people, and hotels have 400 to 500 beds each.

Cambodia expects to begin receiving around 500 arrivals per day, it added.

The ministry is planning to increase the number of laboratories that can test samples for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Siem Reap, Battambang and Kampong Cham.

Currently, foreign tourists to Cambodia have to deposit 3,000 USD at one of the three designated banks at the airport with a service fee of 30 USD.

According to Health Ministry Secretary of State Youk Sambath, foreign visitors who have tested negative for COVID-19 when coming to Cambodia will only cost about 200-300 USD and their 3000-USD deposit amount will be refunded in the next five days instead of 14 days as previously prescribed.

Meanwhile, Philippine authorities on July 6 said that one of the metro train lines in Manila will stop operating for five days starting on July 7 after 186 train personnel tested positive for the virus.

The Philippines has reported 46,333 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,303 deaths and 12,185 recoveries.

In Indonesia, the Bali government said on July 5 that it will allow foreign tourists to visit the island in September despite the number of COVID- 19 cases here is still increasing. The island will reopen beaches, temples and other tourist destinations for domestic tourists by the end of July, and welcome foreign tourists from September 11, Bali Governor Wayan Koster said. - VNA

