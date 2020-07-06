Danish VC Novo opening Singapore office to boost life science investment in Asia

Photo by Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA – Danish life science investor Novo Holdings Inc. will open a Singapore office to expand its geographic investment scope to Asia.

The Copenhagen-based venture capital fund, which has $62 billion in assets, will focus primarily on China, Japan, Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries, it said in a press release last Thursday.

“We have followed the life sciences markets in Asia closely,” CEO Kasim Kutay said in the release. “The industry is young and dynamic, with an underlying investment ecosystem that is rapidly developing, and we believe that our long-term approach and partnering mindset is well suited to the region.”

The fund has appointed Amit Kakar as the head of Asia to lead investments and partnerships across the region. He was most recently head of business development and M&A at Everlife Asia, a buy-and-build platform, providing solutions for the healthcare and research industries in Southeast Asia and India, according to the release.