Toyota, Honda, Nissan see recovery in China sales after COVID-19 plunge

Photo by Li Lin on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA – Major Japanese carmakers such as Toyota are seeing a sharp recovery in new car sales in the Chinese market after a plunge due to the novel coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.

Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. posted a month-on-month increase in new car sales in China from March through June, according to data released by the three automakers on Friday.

Toyota and Nissan also saw a rise in sales on year for each month from April to June, the data showed.

In June, Toyota sold 172,900 vehicles in China, including Hong Kong and Macau, up 22.8 percent from a year earlier, according to Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., its subsidiary.

Nissan Motor marked a 4.5 percent year-on-year increase in June to 136,929 units, Nissan (China) Investment Co., its 100 percent subsidiary, said.

Honda Motor (China) Investment Co. said the Japanese passenger carmaker group sold 142,363 units in June, down 4.1 percent from a year ago.

In the first six months of this year, Toyota’s new car sales in the world’s largest automobile market dipped 2.2 percent on year to 753,100 units. Those of Nissan plunged 17 percent to 596,342 vehicles while those of Honda tumbled 17.9 percent to 612,007 units, according to their data.