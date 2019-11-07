Majority of Hong Kong firms choose Vietnam as first destination in Southeast Asia

HONG KONG, VNA – More than 70 percent of businesses from Hong Kong (China) have selected Vietnam as the first destination in the Southeast Asian region to open factories, according to a recent survey by Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC).

The next countries are Cambodia and Myanmar, said the respondents, adding that their first consideration when choosing places to put their production lines or factories is political stability, followed by tax incentives and operation costs.

According to the survey, most Hong Kong firms plan to produce electronic products, garment-textile and toys in Vietnam. - VNA