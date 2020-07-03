Japanese, Singaporean firms to launch sterilizer robots in fight against COVID-19

03, Jul. 2020

agar-60571_1280.jpg

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese chemical products trader Meisei & Co. will launch air and surface sterilizer robots in September, reducing the risk of virus infection as many countries struggle to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The firm has joined hands with Doog Inc., a Japanese robot technology venture, and Medklinn Group of Co., a Singaporean maker of air purifiers and surface cleaners. The trio will develop automated carts loading equipment producing ozone to kill germs and viruses.

Medklinn will use its equipment and patented technology that omits ozone at harmless levels to humans. The ozone will stop germs as well as mold and odors in air, on furniture and on walls, reducing virus infection, Masaharu Kataoka, Singapore branch manager of Meisei & Co., said in a phone interview with NNA Thursday.

The robots can automatically work around-the-clock at airports, office buildings and schools, Kataoka said.

The Tokyo-based trader plans to market the robots in Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, mainland China and Hong Kong, where it has local units and branches.

Meisei is in talks with potential clients such as kindergartens, salons, co-working spaces, nursing and medical institutions and stock exchanges, the branch manager said.

The Japanese chemical trader aims to generate 200 million yen ($1.9 million) in sales in the robot’s first year and an annual 500 million yen within three years, he said.

One-seater carts, a component of the robots manufactured by Doog, are now used at the Changi Airport in Singapore.

