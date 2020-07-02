Hino Motors launches online store on Indonesian e-commerce site Tokopedia

JAKARTA, NNA – Major Japanese commercial vehicle maker Hino Motors Ltd. has opened an official store on Indonesian online market place Tokopedia to reach potential customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PT Hino Motors Sales Indonesia, the local sales arm of Japan’s leading truck maker, said Wednesday it opened the internet retailing outlet on the leading e-commerce platform to receive orders for vehicles ranging from small trucks to large buses.

Through the digital outlet, customers place orders with regional authorized dealerships of Hino, part of the Toyota Motor Corp. group. They initially need to pay a mere booking fee online.

“Our collaboration with Tokopedia is one of our efforts to help consumers and provide other options for them to search for a business fleet without the hassle of having to leave the house,” HMSI Chief Operating Officer Santiko Wardoyo said in a statement.

The spread of the novel coronavirus is greatly hampering sales of commercial vehicles in Southeast Asia’s largest automotive market.

In the first five months of this year, retail sales of trucks plummeted 42 percent from a year earlier to 20,605 units and those of buses tumbled 24 percent to 1,274 units, according to the Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries (Gaikindo).