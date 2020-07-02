Indonesian capital extends large-scale social restrictions amid COVID-19

Indonesia’s Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan on July 1 announced that the capital is extending its transitional travel restrictions in the city by 14 days and tightening supervision of traditional markets and train services.

02, Jul. 2020

Photo by Azka Rayhansyah on Unsplash
The city administration had decided to keep its large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in place until July 15 after reviewing the situation of the pandemic in Jakarta with the COVID-19 task force, Anies said.

Speaking at an online press conference, he highlighted the need for Jakarta to improve the public's discipline in using face masks, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing to minimise the number of infections in case of removing restriction measures.

This is the fifth time Jakarta has extended its PSBB since April 10.

As planned, the city administration will deploy military, police and administration officers to supervise the implementation of health protocol at traditional markets and on commuter trains, as those places had become hotbeds of transmission.

As of July 1, Indonesia reported 57,770 COVID-19 cases, including 2,934 deaths. - VNA

