Japan's Marugame Seimen chain opens 4 delivery outlets in Indonesia

01, Jul. 2020

A Marugame Seimen outlet in Jakarta (NNA)
A Marugame Seimen outlet in Jakarta (NNA)

By Masayuki Tada

JAKARTA, NNA - The Indonesian operator of Japanese noodle restaurant chain Marugame Seimen has launched four delivery outlets in the Southeast Asian country in its struggle to tide over the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.

PT. Sriboga Marugame Indonesia has opened the delivery shops in and around Jakarta amid restrictions on economic activities, aiming to mitigate the impact of a fall in sales, Hajime Kondo, the company's director, told NNA.

The local company, which is endorsed to operate in Indonesia under the Marugame Seimen brand by Japanese dining service group Toridoll Holdings Corp., initially planned to open only one delivery shop but has increased the number.

As a result of the virus outbreak, the proportion of delivery sales has soared to as high as 86 percent of total revenue, Kondo said in an interview with NNA on June 20.

Starting this month, the local firm plans to sell home-cooking items such as frozen hotpot noodle packages online to diversify its sales channels, Kondo said.

"It is a high risk that we solely rely on our existing operation amid uncertainties over the novel coronavirus (outbreak)," he said.

The Indonesian unit also intends to open small restaurants with lower priced menu items, eyeing store openings in such locations as inside railway stations and service areas on toll roads, Kondo said.

With about 70 restaurants currently in operation in Indonesia, the company pays close attention to social distancing to ensure a safe hygiene environment.

It is also considering raising the price of some items on the menu.

Because of the pandemic, "wealthy classes spend more on the health aspects of food while low-income classes seek more reasonable meals to satisfy their need in the face of unstable jobs and income," Kondo said.

Meanwhile, Sriboga Marugame Indonesia has closed the Marugame Seimen restaurant at Terminal II of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in the suburbs of Jakarta, despite it boasting one of the highest revenues among all outlets.

This came after passengers almost vanished due to travel restrictions, though it has kept another restaurant at Terminal III. The company is also considering shutting about five outlets in Jakarta and other cities as they may be deemed unprofitable, according to Kondo.

The Indonesian firm slashed over 1,000 part-time jobs by the end of March. The number of staffers -- regular, contract and part-time workers -- stands at about 1,110, and it has suspended the renewal of contract workers to reduce costs, Kondo said. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

A Marugame Seimen outlet in Jakarta (NNA)
Japan's Marugame Seimen chain opens 4 delivery outlets in Indonesia

Indonesia Restaurant

21 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Engin Akyurt from Pexels
Canadian café chain Tim Hortons gets investment from Tencent for China expansion: report

China Restaurant

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by bady qb on Unsplash
Sushi chain Sushiro to boost capital of Thai arm to fully enter local market

Thailand Restaurant

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alex Hu on Unsplash
Restaurant giant Yum China takes over Chinese chain Huang Ji Huang

China Restaurant

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Jumi Kang from Pixabay
Sushi restaurant chain Sushiro expands H.K. network despite pandemic

Hong Kong Restaurant

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Samuel Foster on Unsplash
Japanese casual dining chain Watami closing 7 China outlets on coronavirus outbreak

China Restaurant

5 MONTHS AGO

Din’s opens in Bangkok on Jan. 28 (Photo courtesy of Food Buddies).
Japanese restaurant operator Food Buddies opens Taiwan-style dim sum eatery in Thailand

Thailand Restaurant

5 MONTHS AGO

running-3512459_960_720.jpg
Conveyor-belt sushi dining chain Kura Sushi to open outlet in Shanghai

China Restaurant

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Melissa Walker Horn on Unsplash
Japan’s Mos Burger to open 5 outlets in Philippines this year

Philippines Restaurant

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo for illustration purposes shows randomly picked men and women sharing a table at an Aisekiya restaurant run by Section Eight Co. (Photo courtesy of Section Eight)
Japanese "matchmaking restaurant" chain Aisekiya taps Southeast Asia

Singapore Restaurant

6 MONTHS AGO

MOS Burger and Pepper Lunch serve a meal with Meiji Cheese in this photo taken on Dec. 12, 2019.
Mos Burger, Pepper Lunch add Meiji cheeses in their Hong Kong meals

Hong Kong Restaurant

6 MONTHS AGO

Sukiya’s first outlet in Hong Kong attracts a long queue when it opens on Dec.12, 2019.
Sukiya beef bowl opens first Hong Kong outlet

Hong Kong Restaurant

7 MONTHS AGO

Mos Burger, an outlet of Japanese hamburger restaurant chain Mos Food Services Inc., offering hamburgers with plant-based patties in Singapore is pictured on Dec. 11, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Mos Food offers plant-based hamburger in Singapore

Singapore Restaurant

7 MONTHS AGO

jose-ruales-jur0ObMJIVg-unsplash.jpg
Sushi chain Sushiro posting robust sales in Hong Kong despite unrest

Hong Kong Restaurant

7 MONTHS AGO

G-Factory opening Japanese eel rice eatery in Vietnam’s HCM city

Vietnam Restaurant

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japan’s dining operator and consulting firm G-Factory Co. is opening a Japan...

8 MONTHS AGO

20191108_0002.jpg
Japan’s Mos Food to open hamburger outlet in Vietnam in 2020

Vietnam Restaurant

8 MONTHS AGO

Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan

Vietnam Restaurant

HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietna...

9 MONTHS AGO

Japanese coffee chain Komeda Holdings lays plans for outlets in Thailand, Myanmar

Thailand Restaurant

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese coffee shop chain operator Komeda Holdings Co. is planning to open outlets i...

9 MONTHS AGO

Yoshihiro Kawatsu, CEO of Torizen Foods Co., speaks in an interview with NNA at his firm’s headquarters in Hakata, Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Aug. 29, 2019.
Japanese chicken eatery chain enters Myanmar after 30 years of charity work

Myanmar Restaurant

9 MONTHS AGO

An artist’s conception of the first roadside-style Sukiya beef rice bowl restaurant in Vietnam due to open in a commercial center in Binh Duong Province in late October (Image courtesy of Zensho Vietnam Co.)
Japanese beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st roadside outlet in Vietnam

Vietnam Restaurant

10 MONTHS AGO

20190916_0006.jpg
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand

Thailand Restaurant

10 MONTHS AGO

The Japanese noodle restaurant “MARUGAME UDON Toul Tompong Branch” is opened by Taica Corp. in Phnom Penh on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Taica )
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh

Cambodia Restaurant

10 MONTHS AGO

20190909_0004.jpg
From noodles to sushi, Japanese cuisine makes inroads in India

India Restaurant

10 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Sushi offered at Japanese conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro's first outlet in Hong Kong, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 12. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's leading conveyor belt sushi bar Sushiro debuts in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Restaurant

11 MONTHS AGO

Diners enjoy food at Pepper Lunch’s first restaurant in Myanmar on Aug. 2.
Local franchisee Seezar Soesan opens Japanese steak restaurant Pepper Lunch in Yangon

Myanmar Restaurant

11 MONTHS AGO

The Philippines’ largest fast-food chain Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) will take over American coffee chain Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.
Philippines’ Jollibee to buy U.S. chain Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for $350 million

Philippines Restaurant

11 MONTHS AGO

Pitharn Ongkosit(R), president of Mos Food Services (Thailand) Co., the Thai subsidiary of Mos Food Services Inc., boosts the capital of the local unit to expand store network. Jun Takifuka (L), executive officer of the Japanese company, and Atsushi Sakurada, its chairman, pose at a media event in Bangkok on July 18, 2019.
Thailand’s Mos Burger boosted by a capital injection

Thailand Restaurant

11 MONTHS AGO