Japan’s Rakuten Mobile launches Singapore unit for global sale of virtualized network tech

Photo by Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japan’s Rakuten Mobile Inc. has launched a subsidiary in Singapore to globally market its mobile network platform using its advanced virtualized network technology.

Tokyo-based Rakuten Mobile, a mobile carrier of the Japanese online retail giant Rakuten Inc., said Tuesday it founded Rakuten Mobile Singapore Pte. Ltd. (RMSG) in October 2019 with a capitalization of SG$328.11 million ($235 million). The local unit began operations this past April.

RMSG plays a role as a development center for its Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP) and as its hub for global sales and marketing, the parent company said in a statement Tuesday. The Japanese group also has RCP development units in Japan and India.

“RMSC is targeting the entire world,” a Rakuten spokesman told NNA on Tuesday.

“We’ll provide solutions to communications carriers overseas to help them establish communications networks and launch services. However, we now have no plan to be a mobile network operator overseas to provide our 5G services,” he added.

Rakuten Mobile is developing RCP as 4G and 5G mobile network platforms that will allow mobile carriers to establish more flexible networks and services than ever at substantially reduced costs.

The system uses the company’s virtualization technology to split its mobile communications network, which includes base stations and switching equipment, into hardware and software and allows telecoms firms to use general-use hardware to operate their mobile networks. Previously, specialized hardware was needed to form and operate mobile communications networks.

Rakuten Mobile is accelerating its global marketing of RCP as it is considered the world’s first virtualized communications network.

Rakuten Mobile has scheduled the launch of RCP-based 5G services for commercial use in Japan by the end of this year. In 2021, the company plans to launch a high-speed, low-latency 5G network using a stand-alone 5G core network system.

The mobile communications carrier is also planning to set up an RCP sales and marketing hub in California.