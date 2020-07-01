Japan’s Rakuten Mobile launches Singapore unit for global sale of virtualized network tech

01, Jul. 2020

Photo by Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash
Photo by Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japan’s Rakuten Mobile Inc. has launched a subsidiary in Singapore to globally market its mobile network platform using its advanced virtualized network technology.

Tokyo-based Rakuten Mobile, a mobile carrier of the Japanese online retail giant Rakuten Inc., said Tuesday it founded Rakuten Mobile Singapore Pte. Ltd. (RMSG) in October 2019 with a capitalization of SG$328.11 million ($235 million). The local unit began operations this past April.

RMSG plays a role as a development center for its Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP) and as its hub for global sales and marketing, the parent company said in a statement Tuesday. The Japanese group also has RCP development units in Japan and India.

“RMSC is targeting the entire world,” a Rakuten spokesman told NNA on Tuesday.

“We’ll provide solutions to communications carriers overseas to help them establish communications networks and launch services. However, we now have no plan to be a mobile network operator overseas to provide our 5G services,” he added.

Rakuten Mobile is developing RCP as 4G and 5G mobile network platforms that will allow mobile carriers to establish more flexible networks and services than ever at substantially reduced costs.

The system uses the company’s virtualization technology to split its mobile communications network, which includes base stations and switching equipment, into hardware and software and allows telecoms firms to use general-use hardware to operate their mobile networks. Previously, specialized hardware was needed to form and operate mobile communications networks.

Rakuten Mobile is accelerating its global marketing of RCP as it is considered the world’s first virtualized communications network.

Rakuten Mobile has scheduled the launch of RCP-based 5G services for commercial use in Japan by the end of this year. In 2021, the company plans to launch a high-speed, low-latency 5G network using a stand-alone 5G core network system.

The mobile communications carrier is also planning to set up an RCP sales and marketing hub in California.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash
Japan’s Rakuten Mobile launches Singapore unit for global sale of virtualized network tech

Singapore Telecom

22 MINUTES AGO

Bengaluru, Kartanata, India (Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash)
Diversifying Saudi Arabia invests $1.5 bil. in India's Jio Platforms

India Telecom

12 DAYS AGO

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash1
Jio Platforms fundraising nears $14 bil. as TPG, L Catterton come on board

India Telecom

16 DAYS AGO

technology-3178765_1280.jpg
SoftBank, 7 other telecoms to lay 9,400-km submarine cable in Asia for growing data traffic

Asia Telecom

19 DAYS AGO

Photo_by_rupixen.com_on_Unsplash.jpg
Jio Platforms raises over $13 billion as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority comes onboard

India Telecom

23 DAYS AGO

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Update 1: Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

25 DAYS AGO

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

26 DAYS AGO

antenna-tower-4992230_1280.jpg
IT infrastructure firm Mirait to acquire China telecom tower operator

China Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash
India's Jio Platforms raises over $10 bil. after KKR invests $1.5 bil.

India Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
General Atlantic's $879 mil. investment raises funding for Jio Platforms to $8 bil.

India Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

2.jpg
Tourist-related revenue of Thailand's mobile operator AIS plunged 43%

Thailand Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
After Facebook and Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners invests $1.5 bil. in Jio Platforms

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash
Eyeing huge market, Silver Lake invests $750 mil. in India’s Jio Platforms

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
SoftBank Group withdraws $3 bil. tender offer plan for WeWork

Japan Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Zac Wolff on Unsplash
China's Huawei reports record sales for 2019 despite row with U.S.

China Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
NTT Docomo launches Japan's 1st 5G smartphone service

Japan Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer of Dito Telecommunity Corp., at a press conference in Taguig City near Manila on Jan. 20, 2020. (NNA)
With more funds, China-backed Dito telco to begin Philippine service in 2021

Philippines Telecom

4 MONTHS AGO

antenna-3645119_960_720.jpg
Japanese telecom giant NTT opens Myanmar unit to offer equipment

Myanmar Telecom

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by imgix on Unsplash
NTT to build undersea cable linking Singapore with Myanmar, India

Asia Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Nokia, Japanese firms tie up on industrial-use 5G network services

Japan Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tha Oo (3rd from L) and Kyaw Myo (C), both deputy minister for transport and communications of Myanmar, and Ichiro Maruyama (3rd from R), Japanese ambassador to Myanmar, attend a ceremony in capital Naypyitaw on Nov. 20, 2019, to sign a contract for upgrading the Southeast Asian country's telecom network. A Japanese group led by Sojitz Corp. has won the deal against a Chinese-South Korean team. (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

7 MONTHS AGO

A telecom tower in Myanmar (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

Hajime Miyazaki, director of NTT Ltd., speaks in an interview with NNA in Singapore on Oct. 17, 2019.
NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand

Singapore Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

ICT equipment trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnamese peer Nam An Trading Service

Vietnam Telecom

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese information and communication technology equipment trader Sunteleph...

10 MONTHS AGO

Sharp Corp.’s latest flagship smartphone model Aquos R3, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 16, will go on sale in Taiwan on Wednesday.
Sharp picks Taiwan as 1st overseas market to launch latest flagship smartphone

Taiwan Telecom

11 MONTHS AGO

Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, Grab CEO Anthony Tan and Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata in Jakarta on Monday (photo: Grab)
SoftBank to invest $2 billion in Indonesia over 5 years via ride-hailing firm Grab

Indonesia Telecom

11 MONTHS AGO