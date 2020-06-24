Rohm opens electric vehicle technology R&D base with Shanghai partner

Photo by Athena from Pexels

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese semiconductor maker Rohm Co. has started developing devices for electric vehicles with Leadrive Technology (Shanghai) Co. via a joint venture.

The Kyoto-based semiconductor company and the Chinese high-tech startup established SiC Technology Joint Laboratory in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Rohm said in a statement Tuesday.

The duo will use the research unit to accelerate development of mobile power modules and inverters based on Rohm’s SiC material. SiC, or silicon carbide, is a compound semiconductor material consisting of silicon and carbon, a mixture that can outperform pure silicon devices.

Rohm announced on June 17 that it has developed SiC for automotive powertrain systems as well as industrial equipment power supplies.

Rohm and Leadrive have promoted technological exchanges, including the development of applications for electric vehicles, since 2017. Leadrive, founded the same year, develops power modules for new energy vehicles.