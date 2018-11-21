JETRO promotes Japanese food online sales through Singapore’s RedMart

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21 NNA - Junko Ishii (L), managing director of the Singapore Representative Office of the Japan External Trade Organization, and Roger Egan, CEO of RedMart, Singapore's major online food and grocery e-commerce site, shake hands at a press conference in Singapore to announce the launch of JETRO's Japanese food online shop on RedMart on Nov. 20, 2018.

SINGAPORE, NNA - The Japan External Trade Organization is promoting Japanese food exports by opening a shop on Singapore’s major online food and grocery store RedMart, the first “Japan Mall” on an overseas e-commerce site.

Tapping Southeast Asia’s growing online retail market, the Japanese shop is promoting fresh farm produce and processed food, including sweets and ramen noodles, through March, JETRO said Tuesday.

Japanese food and culture are popular in Singapore and Japan is a favorite destination for Singaporeans.