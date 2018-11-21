Singapore Food
JETRO promotes Japanese food online sales through Singapore’s RedMart
SINGAPORE, NNA - The Japan External Trade Organization is promoting Japanese food exports by opening a shop on Singapore’s major online food and grocery store RedMart, the first “Japan Mall” on an overseas e-commerce site.
Tapping Southeast Asia’s growing online retail market, the Japanese shop is promoting fresh farm produce and processed food, including sweets and ramen noodles, through March, JETRO said Tuesday.
Japanese food and culture are popular in Singapore and Japan is a favorite destination for Singaporeans.
Japan Singapore
Computer IT Agriculture/Fishery Food/Beverage Trading Retail ConsumerProducts Trade Policy