Siam Piwat Simon opens first Siam Premium Outlets center near airport

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok opens near Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 19, 2020. (NNA)

BANGKOK, NNA - Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, which offers 200 luxury and designer brands at discounted prices, has opened in the eastern outskirts of Bangkok.

Welcoming its first customers on June 19, the shopping center is developed by Siam Piwat Simon, a joint venture between international Premium Outlets operator Simon Property Group (Simon) and Siam Piwat Co. Ltd., which owns top retail malls in Thailand.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok has joined the family of Simon Premium Outlets that include iconic shopping destinations such as Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York City, Gotemba Premium Outlets in Japan, Yeoju Premium Outlets in South Korea and Johor Premium Outlets in Malaysia.

Developed with an investment of 4 billion baht ($129 million), Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is the first of three joint ventures of Simon and Siam Piwat to open. Details of the next two premium outlets are not available yet.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok was supposed to welcome shoppers at the end of last year, but the opening was interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak in China which subsequently spread to the region.

Last week's opening is seen as timely as Thailand recently lifted pandemic lockdowns gradually over a few phases.

Apart from offering jobs, the center will cater to locals and expats first to encourage domestic spending in support of the country's recovery efforts to boost local tourism. The kingdom might open to international tourists in the fourth quarter, depending on the global coronavirus situation, said local authorities.

Michael Tang, managing director of Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, said in a press statement, "The center will create over 1,000 jobs, which will make a strong contribution to the economy of Thailand. The center marks a new dimension in the country's retail scene for the local Thai and the expatriate community, and it will reinforce Thailand as one of the world's most popular tourism destinations."

When the situation becomes normal, the center hopes to attract 60 percent of domestic shoppers and 40 percent of international tourists, mainly those from China.

“But for now, we are expecting zero international tourists,” Tang told NNA.

Meanwhile, the center aims to attract at least 10,000 local visitors each day.

It has already discussed plans with tour agencies to prepare for the return of international tourists such as training their staff to speak Mandarin well.

The opening of Siam Premium Outlet fits well into Thailand’s plan to promote it as a "non-stop shopping paradise", said Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Spanning 24 hectares of retail space, the center is located in Lat Krabang district, a 15-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport, and 45 minutes from Bangkok CBD.

The location near popular thoroughfares follows Simon Group’s winning formula of having choice locations for their international outlets, said Tang. It is easily accessible from Bangkok-Chonburi Motorway No.7 route, Exit 5 for Lat Krabang at 23 km mark.

About 10 percent of the stores offer top luxury brands while more than 70 percent are well-known international fashion and sport names. Shoppers can also find many eateries, home appliances, tech gadgets and landscaped rest areas with water features and art installations.

Only 65 percent of the shops have been opened so far, to be followed by an additional 5 percent by this month. Tang said at the press conference at least 80 percent of shops will open within the year.

The stores, which include top local names and 60 brands exclusive to the center, offer discounts up to 70 percent. Several brands are giving an additional 10 to 15 percent off to celebrate the opening.

Luxury brands debuting their first outlet concept in Thailand include Burberry, Balenciaga, Bally, Breitling, CK, Hugo Boss and Montblanc, said the press statement. Fashionistas can also grab bargains from Salvatore Ferragamo, DKNY, Phillip Lim, Alexander Wang, Paul Smith, Stella McCartney, DKNY and See by Chloé.

Shoppers can find the country's largest Coach, Kate Spade and Skechers outlets and look forward to Nike's 1,300 square meter store which will feature digital member exclusives and mural artworks designed by Thai artists.

Apart from a Food Republic food hall, dining options include Starbucks, Ajisen, Café Amazon, ChaTraMue, Hong Kong Noodle, KOI Thé, Subway, S&P, KFC and Sushi Plus.

Free shuttle bus is available daily at Makkasan Airport Rail Link station, located 15 minutes away from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Siam Piwat, which launched ICONSIAM, a 450-million-baht riverside mall in Bangkok under a joint venture last year, also operates the very successful Siam Paragon mall, Siam Center and Siam Discovery in the heart of the city.

Simon owns premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destination properties across North America, Europe and Asia attracting millions of people every day. The S&P 100 company generates billions in annual sales, according to the press statement.