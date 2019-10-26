Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project

HANOI, NNA - Japanese renewable energy developer Shizen Energy Inc. will provide investment and technical support for a wind farm project in Vietnam in partnership with Vietnamese investment and consultancy firm Halcom Vietnam JSC.

Shizen Energy and Halcom Vietnam signed a share purchase agreement on Oct. 17, whereby the Fukuoka-based firm became s stakeholder and technical partner in the Phuong Mai 3 Wind Farm project, the two companies said in a joint press release on Thursday. They did not disclose the value of the investment.

The wind farm located in the Nhon Hoi economic zone in the central province of Binh Dinh is due to start operations by late December this year with an output capacity of 21,000 kilowatts to be generated by six 3,500kw Siemens Gamesa turbines, the statement said. Project company Central Wind Power JSC (CWP) operates the farm.

The total investment in the wind farm project is about $45 million, according to a Halcom Vietnam statement. CWP obtained official approval for development of the Phuong Mai 3 Wind Farm in the economic zone in 2007. Halcom acquired a majority stake in CWP in September 2017 and pushed the project forward a month later. The construction of the wind farm started in April this year.