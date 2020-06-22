Tosoh forms fuel-efficient tire material JV in S. Korea with Namhae Chemical

22, Jun. 2020

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash

SEOUL, NNA - Japan’s Tosoh Silica Corp., a chemical company and wholly owned subsidiary of Tosoh Corp., has decided to set up a joint venture with South Korea’s Namhae Chemical Corp. to produce silica to be used in fuel-efficient tires to meet robust demand.

Demand for silica is expected to increase on the back of a shift to vehicle electrification and progress in fuel-efficiency. Currently, the global market for silica in the use of fuel-efficient tires stands at one million tons, which is projected to expand at an average annual growth rate of 5 percent, a Tosoh Corp. spokesman told NNA on Friday.

The new venture, Tosoh Namhae Silica Corp., based in the southern province of Jeolla in South Korea, was established on March 3 this year and is expected to start commercial operation in October 2021. Tosoh Silica has a 67 percent stake in the venture, while Namhae, which makes chemical fertilizers, owns 33 percent.

Details of annual production output as well as operational costs have not been disclosed.

This will be the second production base for Tosoh Silica, after its factory in the city of Shunan in Yamaguchi Prefecture in Japan. The tires manufactured in South Korea will be supplied to the local market as well as overseas.

Silica has been used in tire production as a substitute for carbon black. It exhibits superior effectiveness in improving tire performance by reducing rolling resistance, which then leads to enhanced automotive fuel economy.

The characteristics of silica tires also include high frictional force and high braking performance on wet roads, providing good wet grip and fuel economy, according to Tosoh Silica.

Silica to be used in fuel-efficient tires (Photo courtesy of Tosoh)
Silica to be used in fuel-efficient tires (Photo courtesy of Tosoh)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Tosoh forms fuel-efficient tire material JV in S. Korea with Namhae Chemical

South Korea Materials

2 HOURS AGO

Photo by Sidekix Media on Unsplash
Japan’s Yodogawa Steel Works to liquidate Shanghai sales JV on dismal sales

China Materials

4 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
Japan electric cable maker Fujikura to dissolve Malaysian unit in restructuring drive

Malaysia Materials

6 DAYS AGO

daniel-romero-_mnRr8o5jgk-unsplash.jpg
Showa Denko expands output of display, touch panel materials in China

China Materials

6 DAYS AGO

Ibiden’s car exhaust system components (Photo courtesy of Ibiden)
Japan’s Ibiden to open car filter materials plant in China, eyes tighter emissions rules

China Materials

11 DAYS AGO

image-1591856650750.jpg
Thailand’s Indorama enters PET recycling in Brazil via Resinas takeover

Thailand Materials

11 DAYS AGO

6.jpg
Taiwan CPC, Pertamina sign $8.33 bil. petrochem plant agreement

Indonesia Materials

13 DAYS AGO

(Photo Courtesy of Huesker)
Correct: Japan civil work material maker Maedakosen allies with Germany’s Huesker for sales in Asia

Singapore Materials

20 DAYS AGO

road-1030888_1280.jpg
Japan’s leading asphalt plant maker Nikko to begin manufacture in Thailand

Thailand Materials

24 DAYS AGO

(Photo Courtesy of Huesker)
Japan civil work material maker Maedakosen allies with Germany’s Huesker for sales in Asia

Singapore Materials

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash
Lotte Chemical buys minority stake in Japanese peer Showa Denko for $132 mil.

South Korea Materials

1 MONTH AGO

5.jpg
San Miguel fails in takeover bid for cement maker Holcim Philippines

Philippines Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Ronise daluz on Unsplash
Singapore biotech firm RWDC raises $133 mil. to boost eco-plastic output in U.S.

United States Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash
Nippon Steel’s India JV sees record 7.23 mil. tons of crude steel output in FY2019-20

India Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Toni Cuenca from Pexels
Taiheiyo Cement allies with state-backed peer Semen Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

gray-metal-industrial-machine-at-golden-hour-2253595.jpg
Exxon Mobil embarks on $10 bil. chemical complex project in southern China

China Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels
Taiwan’s Far Eastern boosts recycled-PET output to capitalize on boom in eco-products

Taiwan Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan’s leading industrial paper maker Cheng Loong Corp. plans to invest $1 billion in its Binh Duong plant in southern Vietnam to ramp up production. (Photo courtesy of Cheng Loong)
Taiwan papermaker Cheng Loong investing $1 bil. to expand Vietnam output

Vietnam Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

aluminium-2641142_1280.jpg
Japanese aluminum maker UACJ pulling out of car parts JV in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Japanese packing material firm Rengo, Thai partner to take over Vietnamese peer

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

A steel mill of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia in Central Sulawesi Province (Photo courtesy of Hanwa Co.)
Japanese steel trader Hanwa buys 10% stake in Chinese steel venture in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jennifer Latuperisa-Andres
Japanese interior materials trader Sangetsu opens Vietnam unit to cater to prime properties

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by ludex2014 from Pixabay
Japanese steel maker Yamato Kogyo acquires 49% stake in Posco arm in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

A steel plant of Essar Steel in Hazira in the western state of Gujarat. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Steel)
Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal eye huge Indian infrastructure projects after Essar takeover

India Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

DSCN6937.JPG
Nippon Steel to liquidate Malaysia subsidiary producing steel plates for electric appliances

Malaysia Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Tanks are seen at Seikitokyu's asphalt emulsion factory on the outskirts of Yangon on March 7, 2020. (NNA)
Seikitokyu Kyogo completes asphalt material plant in Myanmar

Myanmar Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

photo-of-car-interior-3778768.jpg
Japan Polypropylene to tie up with Thai petro firm in JV

Thailand Materials

4 MONTHS AGO