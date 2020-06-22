A third of Indian MSMEs closing as demand plunges

22, Jun. 2020

2020_6_img20_Jun_2020_PTI20-06-2020_000101B.jpg

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA - More than a third of small businesses in India are calling it quits after running out of cash in the country's worst economic carnage in modern history.

According to a recent survey by All India Manufacturers’ Organisation (AIMO), over 35 percent of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and about 37 percent of self-employed people have already started the painful process of shutting down their business for good.

The business fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and stringent lockdowns across the country has wrought havoc to the country's 65 million MSMEs which employ over 150 million people.

More than 130 million, who are regarded as self-employed, are struggling to stand on their feet as demand following the easing of lockdowns has been too weak to sustain a business for many. In addition, countless have also lost jobs and contracts.

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis is likely to push MSMEs deeper into the red by 17 to 21 percent in the current fiscal year ending March 2021, said credit rating agency Crisil Ltd. last week.

This is a far cry from their average revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent achieved between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2020, noted the India-based unit of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.

K.E. Raghunathan, immediate past president of AIMO, told NNA, “Those looking to shut down their operations see no chance of recovery in their business…they just want to quit.”

This is happening despite the government announcing financial packages to help MSMEs tide over the current crisis, he said.

“We haven’t witnessed this kind of mass destruction of business since the country’s Independence (in 1947),” added Raghunathan.

The ongoing pandemic has driven the “final nail in the coffin” for many MSMEs which had been floundering in the country's economic slowdown way before the COVID-19 outbreak in China reported in end-December last year.

AIMO survey also found that over 70 percent of MSMEs intend to reduce headcount in a bid to survive tough times, he added.

Crisil said in its report last week that the 5 percent contraction in the Indian economy projected for this fiscal (2020-21) will significantly affect MSMEs across all the sectors. Those dealing in non-essential goods and services, construction and exports will bear the brunt most.

“Revenue growth of MSMEs in the real estate engineering, procurement and construction segment could almost halve with demand sliding even as rising costs, supply chain disruptions and labor issues exert severe pressure on margins,” the agency said.

Crisil found an alarming 70 percent of 40,000 companies have cash to cover employee costs for two quarters only. Most of such companies are MSMEs.

Previous downturns had shown that micro and small enterprises were "unable to manage transient working capital challenges as easily as their large and medium peers", said Crisil, adding that measures announced by the Ministry of Finance and the central bank will nudge banks and other institutions to lend more.

However, the bigger issue is demand, which needs to be revived for growth to improve sustainably, the agency concluded.

to TOP Page

More from this section

2020_6_img20_Jun_2020_PTI20-06-2020_000101B.jpg
A third of Indian MSMEs closing as demand plunges

India Companies

15 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Remy Gieling on Unsplash
Taiwan firms invest less in China, turn to home and SE Asia

Features Taiwan Companies

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by T.H. Chia on Unsplash
Over 80% of AmCham Singapore members retaining workers amid pandemic

Singapore Companies

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska on Unsplash
79% of Japan firms in Asia see sales drop in 1st half on pandemic

Asia Companies

21 DAYS AGO

5.jpg
Japanese manufacturers in Malaysia operate at half capacity after lockdown: survey

Malaysia Companies

26 DAYS AGO

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels
World's biggest fashion brands rally support for Myanmar workers

Myanmar Companies

27 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
Over 20% of Japanese firms in Singapore cutting salaries due to Covid-19 impact

Singapore Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by mentatdgt from Pexels
Three-in-four Japanese firms in Malaysia resume operations: NNA poll

Malaysia Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Hanny Naibaho on Unsplash
77% of Japan firms in China resume normal sales activities: NNA poll

China Companies

1 MONTH AGO

2.jpg
Global deal-making plunges to 18-year low in April amid Covid-19 pandemic

Asia Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

stopwatch-3699322_1280.jpg
Japan Tobacco to open 3rd global business service hub in Metro Manila

Philippines Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese business expatriates are queuing up at check-in counter at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for a flight bound for Tokyo's Haneda Airport on April 8, 2020. (NNA)
70% of Japanese business expats to remain overseas amid pandemic: NNA poll

Asia Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mara Rivera on Unsplash
Fewer than 1% of Japanese firms in Philippines are operating normally due to COVID-19: survey

Philippines Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Dewang Gupta on Unsplash
Vast majority of Japanese firms hit by India's nationwide lockdown

India Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Few people are seen on a main street in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 4, 2020, as citizens avoid going out. Myanmar has confirmed 21 Covid-19 cases. (NNA)
Japanese firms evacuate employees from Myanmar on fears over health, shortage of flights

Myanmar Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

sign-pen-business-document-48148.jpg
Pandemic hits M&A activity in India, Asia Pacific

India Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Hello I'm Nik 🎞 on Unsplash
Virus outbreak hits supply chains for Japan firms in India, SE. Asia: NNA poll

Southeast Asia Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash
Virus outbreak hits sales to 61% of Japanese firms in India, Southeast Asia: NNA poll

Southeast Asia Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kelvin Yup on Unsplash
Many Japanese firms in Thailand sustain sales drop due to virus scare

Thailand Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Chastagner Thierry on Unsplash
Over 20% of Japan firms in HK seek financial assistance against virus outbreak

Hong Kong Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tri Nguyen on Unsplash
Japanese firms doing more tasks at regional headquarters in Singapore: JETRO poll

Singapore Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

(A large screen in the street shows Chinese president Xi Jinping wearing a protective mask during his visit to Wuhan on March 10, 2020 on CCTV's evening newscast in Beijing.)[Getty/Kyodo]
Some businesses allowed to resume in China's virus epicenter Wuhan

China Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by 𝓴𝓘𝓡𝓚 𝕝𝔸𝕀 on Unsplash
Half of Japanese firms in Indonesia suffering from coronavirus contagion

Indonesia Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

AmCham Taipei Chairman C.W. Chin (L) and President William Foreman summarize the findings of the chamber’s 2020 Business Climate Survey on March 4, 2020 in Taipei. (NNA)
American firms show confidence on Taiwan’s economy despite coronavirus

Taiwan Companies

4 MONTHS AGO

photo-of-people-near-wooden-table-3184418.jpg
Philippines tops in workplace gender parity, but Asian women lags in IT

Philippines Companies

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Rostyslav Savchyn on Unsplash
Many Japanese firms in Thailand banning China business trips: poll

Thailand Companies

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo taken in April 2019 shows Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co.'s plant in the Chinese city of Wuhan.)
Virus outbreak causes Japan firms to halt China business

China Companies

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image