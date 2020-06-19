Thai Prime Minister launches “new normal” initiative

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has launched the government's "new normal" initiative by inviting people from all sectors of society to map out Thailand's future after the COVID-19 crisis.

19, Jun. 2020

flag-3815293_1280.jpg

BANGKOK, VNA - Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has launched the government's "new normal" initiative by inviting people from all sectors of society to map out Thailand's future after the COVID-19 crisis.

During a recent speech on the government's plan for the country in the post COVID-19 era, he announced three "new normal" ways of working.

The first new normal is greater direct involvement of all sectors in the government's planning to build a greater Thailand. Representatives of all sectors will be invited to present their recommendations to accelerate Thailand's progress.

The second new normal rethinks evaluation of the government's work. Prayut said the government will make it easier for stakeholders to offer feedback to the highest levels of government on their evaluation of the efficacy of government projects and any need for adjustment or improvement.

The third new normal introduces proactive working. The Thai PM pledged to work more proactively and take a very close interest in a select number of ministry projects that he believes are of the utmost priority for citizens.

Prayut also expressed his strong belief Thailand will emerge from the COVID-19 ordeal as "a new nation that is stronger and more respected". He stressed the country must now lay down the fundamentals for sustainable prosperity.

As of June 18, the country had confirmed a total 3,141 cases, with 58 fatalities. As many as 204 infections were reported in state quarantine facilities. - VNA

