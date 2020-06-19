Samsung selected to provide 5G network infrastructure for Canada's Telus

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics solidified its position as a competitive player in North America's 5G equipment and infrastructure market after the company was selected by Telus, a Canadian national telecoms company, as a 5G vendor for mobile services. Samsung has partnered with U.S. and Canadian telecom companies to expand its presence in the next-generation mobile telecom market.

Samsung said in a statement that it has been selected as the 5G network infrastructure supplier for Telus. "We are excited to have earned Telus' trust to roll out next-generation 5G services together, leveraging our successful experiences in commercializing 5G across multiple leading markets," Samsung's network business head Cheun Kyung-whoon was quoted as saying.

"We are pleased to select Samsung as a 5G vendor for our mobile services, leveraging the enhanced network capability, exceptional connectivity and state of the art technology inherent in their 5G solutions," said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle.

In December last year, Samsung was selected as the 5G and 4G network solution provider for Videotron, a Canadian telecom operator, which plans to launch commercial 5G service by the end of this year.

Samsung has delivered 5G end-to-end solutions ranging from chipset, radio, and core to cloud platforms. Thanks to growing demands for 5G equipment and network solutions, Samsung's network business is expected to expand its presence in the global 5G equipment market.

In January this year, Samsung acquired TeleWorld Solutions, an American network service company, to accelerate the expansion of 5G equipment and network infrastructure in the United States following the expulsion of China's Huawei, a major player in the global market for 5G equipment. Under a business agreement in February, Samsung will help U.S. Cellular launch 5G services with equipment and software solutions.

In other regions, Samsung secured a deal in March to provide 5G solutions for the establishment of a 5G network by Spark, a New Zealand telecom company. Samsung would provide 5G new radio solutions, including Massive MIMO radios that are slim and light for easy installation.

For a true 5G ecosystem, technologies such as beamforming and massive Multiple Input and Multiple Output (MIMO) are critical for increasing spectral efficiencies and providing cost-effective, reliable coverage. Beamforming focuses power to desired users to form beams, expand coverage and increase speed

MIMO uses antennas at each end of the communications circuit. Massive MIMO is a system with a high number of antennas that makes it far more resistant to interference and intentional jamming than standard MIMO networks which use two or four antennas. The 5G era needs Massive MIMO’s ability to serve multiple users simultaneously in a condensed area while maintaining fast data rates and consistent performance.