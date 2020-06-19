Samsung selected to provide 5G network infrastructure for Canada's Telus

19, Jun. 2020

photo-1532356884227-66d7c0e9e4c2.jpg

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics solidified its position as a competitive player in North America's 5G equipment and infrastructure market after the company was selected by Telus, a Canadian national telecoms company, as a 5G vendor for mobile services. Samsung has partnered with U.S. and Canadian telecom companies to expand its presence in the next-generation mobile telecom market.

Samsung said in a statement that it has been selected as the 5G network infrastructure supplier for Telus. "We are excited to have earned Telus' trust to roll out next-generation 5G services together, leveraging our successful experiences in commercializing 5G across multiple leading markets," Samsung's network business head Cheun Kyung-whoon was quoted as saying.

"We are pleased to select Samsung as a 5G vendor for our mobile services, leveraging the enhanced network capability, exceptional connectivity and state of the art technology inherent in their 5G solutions," said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle.

In December last year, Samsung was selected as the 5G and 4G network solution provider for Videotron, a Canadian telecom operator, which plans to launch commercial 5G service by the end of this year.

Samsung has delivered 5G end-to-end solutions ranging from chipset, radio, and core to cloud platforms. Thanks to growing demands for 5G equipment and network solutions, Samsung's network business is expected to expand its presence in the global 5G equipment market.

In January this year, Samsung acquired TeleWorld Solutions, an American network service company, to accelerate the expansion of 5G equipment and network infrastructure in the United States following the expulsion of China's Huawei, a major player in the global market for 5G equipment. Under a business agreement in February, Samsung will help U.S. Cellular launch 5G services with equipment and software solutions.

In other regions, Samsung secured a deal in March to provide 5G solutions for the establishment of a 5G network by Spark, a New Zealand telecom company. Samsung would provide 5G new radio solutions, including Massive MIMO radios that are slim and light for easy installation.

For a true 5G ecosystem, technologies such as beamforming and massive Multiple Input and Multiple Output (MIMO) are critical for increasing spectral efficiencies and providing cost-effective, reliable coverage. Beamforming focuses power to desired users to form beams, expand coverage and increase speed

MIMO uses antennas at each end of the communications circuit. Massive MIMO is a system with a high number of antennas that makes it far more resistant to interference and intentional jamming than standard MIMO networks which use two or four antennas. The 5G era needs Massive MIMO’s ability to serve multiple users simultaneously in a condensed area while maintaining fast data rates and consistent performance.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Bengaluru, Kartanata, India (Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash)
Diversifying Saudi Arabia invests $1.5 bil. in India's Jio Platforms

India Telecom

6 HOURS AGO

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash1
Jio Platforms fundraising nears $14 bil. as TPG, L Catterton come on board

India Telecom

4 DAYS AGO

technology-3178765_1280.jpg
SoftBank, 7 other telecoms to lay 9,400-km submarine cable in Asia for growing data traffic

Asia Telecom

7 DAYS AGO

Photo_by_rupixen.com_on_Unsplash.jpg
Jio Platforms raises over $13 billion as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority comes onboard

India Telecom

11 DAYS AGO

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Update 1: Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

13 DAYS AGO

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

14 DAYS AGO

antenna-tower-4992230_1280.jpg
IT infrastructure firm Mirait to acquire China telecom tower operator

China Telecom

24 DAYS AGO

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash
India's Jio Platforms raises over $10 bil. after KKR invests $1.5 bil.

India Telecom

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
General Atlantic's $879 mil. investment raises funding for Jio Platforms to $8 bil.

India Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

2.jpg
Tourist-related revenue of Thailand's mobile operator AIS plunged 43%

Thailand Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

5.jpg
After Facebook and Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners invests $1.5 bil. in Jio Platforms

India Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash
Eyeing huge market, Silver Lake invests $750 mil. in India’s Jio Platforms

India Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
SoftBank Group withdraws $3 bil. tender offer plan for WeWork

Japan Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Zac Wolff on Unsplash
China's Huawei reports record sales for 2019 despite row with U.S.

China Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
NTT Docomo launches Japan's 1st 5G smartphone service

Japan Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer of Dito Telecommunity Corp., at a press conference in Taguig City near Manila on Jan. 20, 2020. (NNA)
With more funds, China-backed Dito telco to begin Philippine service in 2021

Philippines Telecom

4 MONTHS AGO

antenna-3645119_960_720.jpg
Japanese telecom giant NTT opens Myanmar unit to offer equipment

Myanmar Telecom

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by imgix on Unsplash
NTT to build undersea cable linking Singapore with Myanmar, India

Asia Telecom

6 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Nokia, Japanese firms tie up on industrial-use 5G network services

Japan Telecom

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tha Oo (3rd from L) and Kyaw Myo (C), both deputy minister for transport and communications of Myanmar, and Ichiro Maruyama (3rd from R), Japanese ambassador to Myanmar, attend a ceremony in capital Naypyitaw on Nov. 20, 2019, to sign a contract for upgrading the Southeast Asian country's telecom network. A Japanese group led by Sojitz Corp. has won the deal against a Chinese-South Korean team. (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

7 MONTHS AGO

A telecom tower in Myanmar (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

Hajime Miyazaki, director of NTT Ltd., speaks in an interview with NNA in Singapore on Oct. 17, 2019.
NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand

Singapore Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

ICT equipment trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnamese peer Nam An Trading Service

Vietnam Telecom

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese information and communication technology equipment trader Sunteleph...

9 MONTHS AGO

Sharp Corp.’s latest flagship smartphone model Aquos R3, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 16, will go on sale in Taiwan on Wednesday.
Sharp picks Taiwan as 1st overseas market to launch latest flagship smartphone

Taiwan Telecom

10 MONTHS AGO

Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, Grab CEO Anthony Tan and Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata in Jakarta on Monday (photo: Grab)
SoftBank to invest $2 billion in Indonesia over 5 years via ride-hailing firm Grab

Indonesia Telecom

11 MONTHS AGO

20190522_0009.jpg
Japanese mobile carriers postpone sales of new Huawei smartphones

Japan Telecom

23, May. 2019

Logo kyodo image