Swiss industrial electronics contractor Enics to open 1st Southeast Asian factory

(Photo courtesy of AME Elite Consortium)

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Swiss industrial electronics contract maker Enics will open its first Southeast Asian factory in southern Malaysia next year in its efforts to diversify supply chains.

The Zurich-based global industrial EMS firm has signed a contract with AME Elite Consortium Berhad, a local industrial estate developer, to build the factory on a 10,000 square meter site in Johor State adjacent to Singapore, it said last Friday.

The two companies signed the deal during the Movement Control Order, Malaysia’s lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, AME Elite group said in a separate statement.

The move “underscores the urgent need by foreign industrial and manufacturing companies to actively diversify their supply chains to include Southeast Asia,” AME Elite group managing director Kelvin Lee Chai said in its statement.

The new manufacturing facility in i-Park @ Senai Airport City, an industrial park in Senai, is scheduled to install production line equipment in the October-December quarter of this year and will commence operations in early 2021, Enics said.

The plant is Enics’ eighth manufacturing facility, after two in China and one each in Estonia, Finland, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland.

"Availability of supply chain, skilled workforce and logistics make Malaysia and especially the Johor Bahru region an attractive environment for a global electronics manufacturing company like Enics," Elke Eckstei, president and CEO of Enics, said in the statement.

The European contract maker provides professional electronics in the fields of energy, industrial automation, transportation, building automation and instrumentation, according to the company.