Two ecommerce platforms based in Southeast Asia open shops for Korean products

SEOUL, AJU - Two ecommerce platforms well-known in Southeast Asia agreed to open a dedicated window for Korean goods in a government-sponsored video trade conference on Brand K, a cooperative brand and marketing program aimed at promoting good products from small and medium-sized companies.

A business agreement was concluded between the Korea SMEs and Starups Agency, a state body, and two ecommerce platforms, Shopee and Qoo10, in the video conference involving 52 foreign buyers in nine countries and South Korean companies. Shopee is a Singaporean e-commerce platform that serves users in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Qoo10 is a Southeast Asian e-commerce platform headquartered in Singapore.

The foreign buyers who attended the conference included 13 companies from Indonesia, 11 from Vietnam, eight from India, eight from Thailand, seven from Singapore, two from Malaysia, one from Cambodia, one from New Zealand and one from Myanmar, according to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

An online Korean pavilion will be opened in shopping malls in seven countries to introduce about 30 Brand K products, the ministry said in a statement, adding an online fan meeting of K-pop idols and will be held as a special event in late June