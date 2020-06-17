Cambodia cuts 2021 State budget due to COVID-19

Photo by Mark on Unsplash

PHNOM PENH, VNA - The Cambodian Government on June 16 announced a plan to reduce the 2021 State budget to 4 billion USD due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The figure accounts for about a 50 percent drop from this year’s State budget, including a 11.3 percent decrease for social affairs and 6.4 percent for general administration.

Last year, the Cambodian National Assembly approved the government’s plan to spend 8.2 billion USD in 2020, a 22 percent increase compared with 2019.

The Khmer Times the same day quoted Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s directive as saying that Cambodia’s economic growth in 2020 is predicted to be negative 1.9 percent.

The Fresh News also said the Cambodian Government earmarked 1 billion USD for the fight against the pandemic and economic recovery.

PM Hun Sen also said with optimism that the Cambodian economy could grow by 3.5 percent next year thanks to global economic recovery and external demand. - VNA