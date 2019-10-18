Cambodia: Investments poured into construction sector increase

HANOI, VNA - Cambodia’s construction attracted a total investment of 6.49 billion USD in the first nine months of 2019, up 34.7 percent from 4.82 billion USD over the same period last year, said the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction (MLMUPC).

In the January-September period, the ministry granted licenses to 3,433 construction projects, up 35 percent from 2,541 projects over the same period last year.

Top investors in the country’s construction and real estate are China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan.

Chhan Sophal, Director General of the MLMUPC's general department of construction, said more than 1,000 design and construction companies are operating in Cambodia, generating about 150,000 jobs. - VNA