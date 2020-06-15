Tata AutoComp, U.S. Tellus Power Green to set up EV charging stations in India

NEW DELHI, NNA – Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd. has teamed up with a U.S. DC charging infrastructure firm to set up electric vehicle charging infrastructure in India as the country pushes for car electrification.

The auto parts maker under local conglomerate Tata Group and Tellus Power Green will provide various sizes of AC chargers from three to 11 kilowatts for homes, as well as DC fast chargers from 20 to 300 kW to meet the need to charge various types of vehicles in public places, the Indian firm said last Thursday.

“As part of a Tata Group initiative, Tata AutoComp has been planning a significant play in providing systems and components for Electric Vehicles,” Arvind Goel, managing director of Tata Autocomp Systems, said in a statement. The company is eyeing places such as office and commercial parking lots, convenient public charging stations within cities as well as highways, and dedicated depots for commercial vehicles.

Last year, the Indian government announced a 100 billion rupee ($1.32 billion) outlay for the FAME 2 scheme which started in April 2019 for three years. It is designed to promote purchases of 500,000 electric three-wheelers, 55,000 electric cars, 7,090 electric buses and one million electric two-wheelers.

“As a team we are hoping for a significant contribution to the FAME 2 initiative by the government of India, Randhir Reddy, global CEO of Tellus Power Green, said in the statement.

Tata AutoComp Systems has capabilities in automotive interior and exterior plastics, composites, and sheet metal stamping. It runs 36 manufacturing facilities across India and nine facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe and China.