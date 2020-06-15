Thailand: Night curfew to be lifted from June 15

Bangkok (Photo by Mateusz Turbiński from Pexels)

BANGKOK, VNA - The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved ending the night curfew from June 15, according to local media.

The centre made the decision at its meeting on June 12. The meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The 11pm-to-3am curfew will be lifted from June 15 but the state of emergency in the country will continue, The Nation newspaper reported.

The centre decided to strictly control travel in and out of Thailand, as most of the COVID-19 patients in recent days were returnees from foreign countries,

The CCSA also said that some high-risk activities, such as the use of school buildings or some sports, will be relaxed in the fourth phase of the lockdown relaxation. Sale of alcoholic beverages will be allowed, as well as the holding of concerts. However, bars and pubs will remain closed in this next phase.

On June 10, the National Security Council had proposed the lifting of the nationwide night curfew for a 15-day trial period while maintaining the state of emergency. - VNA