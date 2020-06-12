LG and Woowa selected to develop robot solution for restaurants

SEOUL, AJU - LG Electronics will work with Woowa Brothers, the operator of South Korea's top food delivery service app Baedal Minjok, to develop a robot solution specialized for restaurants as part of a state-funded program aimed at promoting the development of various service robots.

A consortium of LG and Woowa was selected by the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) to join a program aimed at revitalizing the domestic service robot market. The two companies would develop a serving robot solution by November and use it for Woowa's robot rental business.

The state institute said it would team up with LG and Woowa to actively push for the localization of robots. KIRIA head Moon Jun-il said that serving robots would improve the business and working environment of restaurants at a time when COVID-19 requires non-face-to-face contact.

"Since Woowa started commercializing serving robots for the first time in South Korea in November last year, 85 serving robots have been operating in 68 restaurants across the country and are receiving positive responses from customers," Yoon Hyun-jun, executive vice president in charge of Woowa's new business, said in a statement released by LG.

Woowa has developed robots for restaurants and self-driving food delivery vehicles. In February, the company forged a strategic partnership with LG to develop a total smart solution for delivery and other robots by combining LG's artificial intelligence and indoor self-driving technology with Woowa's know-how in operating service platforms.

LG has developed various service robots such as CLOi, an AI-based service robot which provides navigational services and controls connected appliances. LG's foodservice robot has been put into test operation at a restaurant in Seoul. Equipped with self-driving technology, it can bring food to customers and carry empty dishes back to the kitchen.